MLB News and Rumors

Aaron Judge On Shohei Ohtani, HR Record: ‘Meant To Be Broken’

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge

During the 2022 season, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge set the AL single-season home run record with 62, breaking Roger Maris’s 61-year mark of 61 home runs. With Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani on pace to chase the record, Judge welcomes the challenge.

“Records are meant to be broken,” Judge said on Wednesday before the game between the Yankees and Angels, via Sarah Valenzuela of the LA Times. “It would be exciting for the game if he we went out there and got 63-plus. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Shohei Ohtani In Position To Make A Run At Aaron Judge’s Record

Through 93 games, Ohtani has 35 home runs, which puts the former MVP on pace to hit 60.

After only hitting 15 in his first 55 games, Ohtani has been on a hot streak since the start of June, with 20 home runs in 39 games.

On the season, Ohtani is batting .307 with 35 home runs and 76 RBI with an OPI of 1.072.

Aaron Judge Calls Shohei Ohtani ‘Incredible’

Ohtani is not only putting on a show at the plate. As a pitcher, Ohtani is 7-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 139 strikeouts. Judge has nothing but praise for the Angels’ star player.

“It’s incredible. It’s fun to watch,” Judge said. “It’s fun when you can turn on the TV and see that he’s throwing eight innings, striking out 10, and hitting two homers in a game. It’s pretty impressive. I’m excited what he’s done so far, looking forward to what else he does when we get out of town here.”

Judge, who has been sidelined since June 3 with a toe injury, has 19 home runs in 2023. There is no timetable for his return.

Comprehensive Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Yankees
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Two intriguing MLB series that begin July 18

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 18 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Aroldis Chapman, Texas Rangers
Aroldis Chapman throws fastest pitch in Rangers history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 18 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Adolis Garcia
Top three MLB series that begin July 17
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 17 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Cody Bellinger
Cody Bellinger once again dangerous offensively
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 17 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Luis Arraez
Three best MLB series for weekend of July 14-16
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 14 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Aaron Judge’s 62nd Homer Set To Be Most Expensive Home Run Ball Ever
Watch: Yankees Aaron Judge Takes Batting Practice In Colorado
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 14 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Ha-Seong Kim
MLB to begin 2024 regular season in South Korea
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top