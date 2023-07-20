During the 2022 season, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge set the AL single-season home run record with 62, breaking Roger Maris’s 61-year mark of 61 home runs. With Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani on pace to chase the record, Judge welcomes the challenge.

“Records are meant to be broken,” Judge said on Wednesday before the game between the Yankees and Angels, via Sarah Valenzuela of the LA Times. “It would be exciting for the game if he we went out there and got 63-plus. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Shohei Ohtani In Position To Make A Run At Aaron Judge’s Record

Through 93 games, Ohtani has 35 home runs, which puts the former MVP on pace to hit 60.

After only hitting 15 in his first 55 games, Ohtani has been on a hot streak since the start of June, with 20 home runs in 39 games.

On the season, Ohtani is batting .307 with 35 home runs and 76 RBI with an OPI of 1.072.

Aaron Judge Calls Shohei Ohtani ‘Incredible’

Ohtani is not only putting on a show at the plate. As a pitcher, Ohtani is 7-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 139 strikeouts. Judge has nothing but praise for the Angels’ star player.

“It’s incredible. It’s fun to watch,” Judge said. “It’s fun when you can turn on the TV and see that he’s throwing eight innings, striking out 10, and hitting two homers in a game. It’s pretty impressive. I’m excited what he’s done so far, looking forward to what else he does when we get out of town here.”

Judge, who has been sidelined since June 3 with a toe injury, has 19 home runs in 2023. There is no timetable for his return.

