Watch: Yankees Aaron Judge Takes Batting Practice In Colorado

For the first time since injuring his right big toe, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge took batting practice on Friday in Colorado, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Aaron Judge Has Been Out With Toe Injury Since June

Aaron Judge taking some BP this afternoon at Coors Field pic.twitter.com/BbGmSsFtqX — Erik Boland (@eboland11) July 14, 2023

Judge stepping into the cage is a good sign for the Yankees, although it is unknown if the batting session was a full-effort practice.

Judge was also spotted warming up on the field with some “light” drills.

Aaron Judge doing some very light on field drills pic.twitter.com/hTNewFgTgw — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) July 14, 2023

Judge has been out since June 3 after tearing a ligament in his right big toe after slamming his foot into the wall at Dodger Stadium.

Bret Boone, the brother of Yankees manager Aaron Boone, told Zach Gelb that Judge would “return after the All-Star break.” However, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said (via Laura Albanese of Newsday) that there is no timetable for Judge’s return. However, Judge is expected back at some point this season.

Brian Cashman, responding to the rumor that Judge will activated "right after" the break, says there's no timetable for that and that he has more steps to take – running the bases, rehab games, etc. Judge will be back at some point in the second half, he said. — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) July 13, 2023

New York Yankees Need Aaron Judge Back In The Lineup

It’s safe to say the Yankees need the reigning AL MVP back in their lineup. Since June 6, the first game Judge missed with the toe injury, the Yankees are 14-17.

In 49 games this season, Judge hit .291 with 19 home runs, 40 RBI, and a 1.078 OPS.

The Yankees sit at 49-42 to start the second half. They trail the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by eight games in the AL East. However, they are one game back of the final wild-card spot.

The Yankees open the second half with a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

