There is a first for everything.

No NFL team volunteered itself to be the subject of the documentary series Hard Knocks during the upcoming training camp.

The league then unilaterally chose the New York Jets.

NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources. Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. pic.twitter.com/v9A7Pb9GP2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 12, 2023

Aaron Rodgers talked about this development on the golf course at Lake Tahoe.

What Rogers Said

He confirmed what everyone already suspected, the NFL “forced it down our throats.”

Rodgers knows that the Jets will be a high-profile team from the beginning to the end of this upcoming NFL season.

He appears relaxed and at peace with that.

Rodgers’s favorite thing about Hard Knocks is the narrating voice of actor Liev Schreiber who he calls the “voice of God.”

“They forced it down our throats.” Aaron Rodgers is not excited about Hard Knocks pic.twitter.com/g6B3jm2ujY — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) July 14, 2023

He knows he has to “deal with it.”

This is the second time the Jets are featured in the series.

In 2010, the Rex Ryan-led team was also selected.

More details about the Hard Knocks filming schedule will be revealed later today.

Jets Preseason Football Is Less Than One Month Away

In addition to being selected for Hard Knocks, the Jets also have been tapped by the NFL to play in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game on August 3, 2023.

They will face the Cleveland Browns in the first preseason game of the 2023 NFL season.

In 29 days from now, the #Jets will meet the #Browns in the annual #NFL Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, to kick off the preseason. Football is almost back. pic.twitter.com/Z2qDRTKr9v — Albert Elrod (@ElrodSSPN) July 5, 2023

Because of the early start to the preseason, the Jets report to training camp in 5 days, on July 19.

Rogers appears to be enjoying his last bit of summer vacation on the golf course before getting to work next week.