NFL News and Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Defined The Parameters For His Return To The New York Jets

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers

During his latest appearance on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers defined parameters that would need to be in place for his return to the team this season.

Despite what others have said or reported, Rodgers did not indicate that it was a foregone conclusion he would play this season.

He explained that hurdles needed to be overcome.

The first hurdle is that he has to be healthy.

Though progressing positively, he was adamant in his admission that he is not there yet.

When he is healthy, his return could be contingent upon if it helps the team.

The Jets are 4-7, third in the AFC East division behind the 8-3 Miami Dolphins and the 6-6 Buffalo Bills.

That could mean that the Jets would need to be on the brink of qualifying for postseason play for Rodgers to return.

All of this makes sense for Rodgers who turns 40 on December 2.

Rodgers should not put himself through the rigors of a contact sport if the team is not headed to the playoffs.

He has been on the sidelines enough to see how the offensive line is performing; even if he is healthy, he does not want to take any unnecessary hits that will hinder his 2024 return.

It is premature to definitively say if we will see Rodgers on the field as the Jets QB1 this season, but given the conditions, the reality is that it is unlikely.

Ironically, Rodgers was at the Black Friday game at MetLife Stadium when Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips tore his Achilles.

Rodgers had a moment on the field with Phillips immediately after the injury and has been in touch with him since they interacted on the field.

 

Topics  
Jets NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13), running back Christian McCaffrey

NFL Week 13 Power Rankings: 49ers, Cowboys Continue to Climb

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 12 Of The 2023 NFL Season?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens
6 NFL Teams On Bye In Week 13
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates with quarterback Brock Purdy
NFL Week 13: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
mnf bears vikings play ugly game (1)
Monday Night Football: Fans Watch Justin Fields, Chicago Bears Edge Minnesota Vikings In Ugly NFC North Matchup At U.S. Bank Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper Fires Coach Frank Reich; Is GM Scott Fitterer Next On Chopping Block?
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams
PFF Week 12 Player Grades And Team of the Week
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  21h
More News
Arrow to top