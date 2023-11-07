NFL News and Rumors

Aaron Rodgers Is The Talk Of The Town At The Chargers Vs. Jets MNF Pregame

Wendi Oliveros
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Hopefully, the Week 9 Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets is as exciting as the pregame.

To kick off the night, there was a video of 39-year-old injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 56 days removed from tearing his Achilles, walking into the Jets locker room unaided by crutches or a cart.

He has thrown at pregames before, but now he is practicing dropbacks.

Rodgers is working out both his legs and arm with 50-yard passes.

It remains to be seen if he makes it back for any part of the Jets 2023-2024 season, but these are certainly positive steps forward.

As crushing as his injury was to the Jets team, it has to be inspiring all of the players and coaches to see him make these huge strides in a relatively short period.

We will try not to get too excited about the possibility of seeing Rodgers in that Jets uniform, but it will be harder to hold it in if Rodgers keeps showing his progress prior to Jets games.

Jets NFL News and Rumors
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
