Adiolis Garcia ties the Rangers record for most extra base hits in a game

Jeremy Freeborn
Adolis Garcia

Adolis Garcia of Ciego de Avila, Cuba tied the Texas Rangers franchise record on Saturday for the most extra base hits in a single game. In an 18-3 Rangers win over the Oakland Athletics, Garcia had three home runs and two doubles. The only other Rangers player in franchise history to have five extra base hits in a game was outfielder Josh Hamilton of Raleigh, North Carolina, who had four home runs and one double in a 10-3 Rangers win over the Baltimore Orioles on May 8, 2012.

Closer look at Garcia’s five extra base hits

Garcia had his first home run in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game at two. It was a two-run shot with two out off of Athletics starting pitcher Shintaro Fujinami of Sakai, Japan that went 432 feet and scored Rangers left fielder Travis Jankowski of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Garcia then hit another two-run home run with two out. This was in the bottom of the third inning off of Athletics relief pitcher Adrian Martinez of Mexicali, Mexico, and went 419 feet. This home run which scored first baseman Nathaniel Lowe put the Rangers up 11-2.

The fifth inning was a mirror image of the third inning. Garcia hit another two-run home run with two out off of Martinez which scored Lowe. This 401-foot shot put the Rangers up 13-2.

Garcia then hit a one-out double in the seventh inning which scored second baseman Ezequiel Duran of San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic and Lowe to put the Rangers up 15-2. The double came off Athletics reliever James Kaprielian of Laguna Hills, California.

Garcia’s fifth hit was a double in the eighth inning off of Athletics outfielder Jace Peterson, who came into pitch as a reliever. It advanced Jankowski to third. In all, Garcia had eight runs batted in, and 16 total bases.

2023 MLB Statistics

So far in 2023, Garcia is batting .250 with seven home runs and a Major League leading 28 runs batted in. He has scored 18 runs with 20 hits, three doubles, one stolen base, six walks, 44 total bases, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .303 and a  slugging percentage of .550. The Rangers lead the American League West with a record of 14 wins and seven losses. They are two and a half games up on the second place Astros.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
