Aidan Hutchinson: Lions’ Hype “Well Deserved”

Star defensive end, Aidan Hutchinson, recently had some interesting remarks regarding the hype surrounding the Detroit Lions heading into the new campaign.

“It’s unreal. There’s a lot of hype coming into this year, but I think it’s well-deserved hype,” Hutchinson said. “I think a lot more guys on our team understand what this year is, and we understand what we got and we’re all ready.”

The Lions were the surprise of last season finishing with a win-loss record of 12-5 and being only one game away from making the Super Bowl. They are coming into the new season as the favorites to win the NFC North.

Aidan Hutchinson Says Detroit’s Hype is “Well Deserved”

Aidan Hutchinson Seeking Another Breakout Season

Hutchinson has lived up to his own hype as a former number second overall draft pick. In just two seasons, the young defensive end has already recorded 21.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, 10 passes defended, four interceptions, and 23 tackles for a loss. Hutchinson has also logged 70 solo tackles and 103 combined tackles to start off his promising career.

While the Detroit Lions are looking to improve their defensive unit as a whole, Aidan Hutchinson himself is an elite pass-rusher in today’s league already. He is the least of their worries. Hutchinson is already a Pro-Bowler and a Defensive Player of the Year award in the future is not far-fetched. After bolstering their secondary this offseason, expect the Detroit Lions’ defensive unit to show drastic improvements this coming year. Especially with Aidan Hutchinson still developing at an impressive rate.

Detroit’s Projection for This Upcoming Season

There is little to no reason to expect the Lions to heavily regress this coming season. Their biggest competition within the division will be the Green Bay Packers led by quarterback, Jordan Love. Even then, the Lions are favored to win the division and for good reason. They have a terrific offensive unit with the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta.

The team also employs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs for their ground attack. Not to mention, Detroit’s head coach, Dan Campbell, has solidified himself as one of the best in the entire NFL. With an improved defense spearheaded by Aidan Hutchinson, do not be surprised if the Lions take the next step and make a Super Bowl appearance this coming year. Like the star defensive end said, the hype surrounding the Detroit Lions going into next year is “well deserved.”