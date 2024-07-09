Featured

Aidan Hutchinson: Lions’ Hype “Well Deserved”

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

Star defensive end, Aidan Hutchinson, recently had some interesting remarks regarding the hype surrounding the Detroit Lions heading into the new campaign.

“It’s unreal. There’s a lot of hype coming into this year, but I think it’s well-deserved hype,” Hutchinson said. “I think a lot more guys on our team understand what this year is, and we understand what we got and we’re all ready.”

The Lions were the surprise of last season finishing with a win-loss record of 12-5 and being only one game away from making the Super Bowl. They are coming into the new season as the favorites to win the NFC North.

Aidan Hutchinson Says Detroit’s Hype is “Well Deserved”

Aidan Hutchinson Seeking Another Breakout Season

Hutchinson has lived up to his own hype as a former number second overall draft pick. In just two seasons, the young defensive end has already recorded 21.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, 10 passes defended, four interceptions, and 23 tackles for a loss. Hutchinson has also logged 70 solo tackles and 103 combined tackles to start off his promising career.

While the Detroit Lions are looking to improve their defensive unit as a whole, Aidan Hutchinson himself is an elite pass-rusher in today’s league already. He is the least of their worries. Hutchinson is already a Pro-Bowler and a Defensive Player of the Year award in the future is not far-fetched. After bolstering their secondary this offseason, expect the Detroit Lions’ defensive unit to show drastic improvements this coming year. Especially with Aidan Hutchinson still developing at an impressive rate.

Detroit’s Projection for This Upcoming Season

There is little to no reason to expect the Lions to heavily regress this coming season. Their biggest competition within the division will be the Green Bay Packers led by quarterback, Jordan Love. Even then, the Lions are favored to win the division and for good reason. They have a terrific offensive unit with the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta.

The team also employs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs for their ground attack. Not to mention, Detroit’s head coach, Dan Campbell, has solidified himself as one of the best in the entire NFL. With an improved defense spearheaded by Aidan Hutchinson, do not be surprised if the Lions take the next step and make a Super Bowl appearance this coming year. Like the star defensive end said, the hype surrounding the Detroit Lions going into next year is “well deserved.”

Topics  
Featured Lions News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
Clippers Kawhi Leonard stands and stares.

Kawhi Leonard Says Knee is “Good”

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 8 2024
Featured
Keegan Bradley Named US Ryder Cup Captain
Keegan Bradley Named US Ryder Cup Captain for 2025 at Bethpage Black
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 8 2024
Featured
Seattle Kraken coach Jessica Campbell
Seattle Kraken Hire First Full-Time Female Assistant Coach in NHL History
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 5 2024
Featured
LA Clippers forward Paul George dribbles a ball.
NBA Free Agency: Paul George Joins 76ers
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 2 2024
Featured
Dejounte Murray
Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Trade Dejounte Murray to Pelicans
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 28 2024
Featured
New Lakers head coach J.J. Redick
Allegations Hit New Lakers Head Coach Redick Over Alleged Racist Remarks
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 26 2024
Featured
New Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson
Cleveland Cavaliers Hire Golden State Warriors Assistant Kenny Atkinson as Head Coach
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 24 2024
More News
Arrow to top