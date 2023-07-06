The UFC’s No. 1 contender in the men’s flyweight division Alexandre Pantoja is back in action to take on a familiar foe in Brandon Moreno in the biggest fight of his career for the flyweight championship in a high-stakes co-main event fight at UFC 290 this Saturday, July 8th, 2023. Pantoja is coming off a first-round submission win against Alex Perez which won him the shot to fight for the flyweight at UFC 277. He will be looking to get the biggest win of his career and capture UFC gold at UFC 290 live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Brandon Moreno enfrenta este sábado algo más que solo una defensa de su cinturón, enfrenta a un rival a quién no ha podido vencer y quién lo dejó fuera de TUF y de UFC, Alexandre Pantoja. ¿Lo conseguirá? #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/GhpbsCj5Xs — Fanáticos del MMA GT (@fanaticosMMAGT) July 5, 2023

In his last fight, he won by a first-round rear-naked choke against Alex Perez which won him this title shot at UFC 290. He walked away with a base salary of $72,000 and with a win, performance bonus, and promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $205,000.

Alexandre Pantoja’s Net Worth

Alexandre Pantoja is a longtime UFC featherweight contender and is now the No. 1 flyweight contender and has made an estimated $500,000 during his UFC career but has an estimated net worth of about $1 Million.

Pantoja has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2007 and cut his cloth on the Brazilian regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2017.

Alexandre Pantoja’s UFC Record

Alexandre Pantoja holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 25-5 which includes 8 wins by knockout and 10 submissions. He will look to improve his 9-3 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 290.

Alexandre Pantoja’s Next Fight

Alexandre Pantoja will fight Brandon Moreno in a 5-round co-main event fight for the flyweight championship of the world this Saturday at UFC 290. This fight will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Pantoja (+163) making Pantoja an underdog is this matchup.

Alexandre Pantoja’s Age, Height, Weight, Wife

Alexandre Pantoja fights out of Arraial do Cabo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Alexandre Pantoja is married to his wife Gabryella Pantoja.

Age: 33

33 Born: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Height: 5’5″

5’5″ Weight: 125 pounds

125 pounds Reach: 68″

68″ Coach/Trainer: Marcos Parrumpinha

