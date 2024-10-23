Alvin Kamara Inks Two-Year Extension With Saints

Despite plenty of trade speculation over the last couple of weeks, Alvin Kamara will remain with the New Orleans Saints. The team has signed the star running back to a new, two-year, $24.5 million extension. Kamara had been linked to plenty of trade rumors in recent weeks. However, he will remain with the Saints for the time being.

“The reality of this business is, when you start losing too much, everybody gets on the hot seat,” Kamara said on Thursday night from his locker, following the loss to the Denver Broncos. “When coaches leave, players leave… And that’s something that I definitely understand, and I realize.”

Kamara has loved his time with the Saints, and it is speculated that he would like to finish his career with the same team that drafted him in 2017. New Orleans is currently 2-5 and in third place in the NFC South.

New Orleans Saints Sign Alvin Kamara to Two-Year Contract Extension

Alvin Kamara’s Numbers

Kamara has carved out a solid career for himself. His NFL resume features five Pro Bowl appearances and an Offensive Rookie of the Year award. For Kamara’s career, he has logged 60 rushing touchdowns, 58.0 rushing yards per game, and 4.4 rushing yards per attempt. On top of this, he has also recorded 24 receiving touchdowns, 5.0 receptions per game, and 41.4 receiving yards per game. Kamara’s best season was arguably the 2020 season. During that year, he posted 16 rushing touchdowns, five receiving touchdowns, 62.1 rushing yards per game, and 932 rushing yards. Ironically, this is the closest Kamara has ever gotten to a 1,000-yard campaign. While he may be on the tail-end of his prime, the Saints feel as if he still has a little bit left in the tank.

A Peculiar Move for the New Orleans Saints

Many thought the Saints would deal Alvin Kamara and begin the process of going into a full rebuild. However, the team clearly feels as if he is too important to let walk, even if they got a significant amount of assets in a trade. With an aging roster, major injuries to key players such as Derek Carr and Rashid Shaheed, and a head coach in Dennis Allen on the hot seat, many NFL peers are questioning the direction of this Saints organization. Not to mention, they hardly have any cap flexibility. Despite all of this, Alvin Kamara will remain a fixture in the New Orleans Saints’ backfield for at least one more season.