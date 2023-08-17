The UFC heads to Boston, Massachusets for a stacked PPV UFC 292 event. In the co-main event, we have the strawweight title on the line when Zhang Weili looks to defend her title when she takes on surging contender Amanda Lemos. Zhang is coming off winning her title back after dominating Carla Esparza meanwhile, Lemos has had two knockouts on her way to being the No. 1 contender in the strawweight division.

In Amanda Lemos’ last fight, she dominated Marina Rodriguez knocking her out in the third round that made it two wins in a row en route to her first title fight in her UFC career. She walked away with an estimated base salary of $150,000, with a win bonus, and a promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $256,000.

Amanda Lemos’ Net Worth

Amanda Lemos has been in the UFC for only a short time, she has made an estimated $292,000 during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $500,000.

Amanda Lemos has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2014 and cut his cloth on the Brazil regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2017.

Amanda Lemos’ UFC Record

Amanda Lemos holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 13-2-1 which includes 8 wins by knockout and 3 wins by submission. She will look to improve his 7-2 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 292.

Amanda Lemos’ Next Fight

Amanda Lemos will fight the strawweight queen Zhang Weili in a 5-round co-main event title fight this Saturday at UFC 292. This fight will be held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Amanda Lemos (+268) making her the big underdog.

Amanda Lemos’, Height, Weight, Boyfriend

Amanda Lemos fights out of Para, Brazil.

It is unknown at this time if Amanda Lemos is in a relationship with anyone.

Age: 36

36 Born: Para, Brazil

Para, Brazil Height: 5’4″

5’4″ Weight: 115 pounds

115 pounds Reach: 65″

65″ Coach/Trainer: Wallid Ismail

