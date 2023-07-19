UFC News and Rumors

Andre Fili Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
UFC 179: Aldo v Mendes 2

The UFC comes off a great event at the Apex and is now on the road in London, England at O2 Arena for a stacked fight card. In the featured bout on the main card, we have a fight in the featherweight division between Nathaniel Wood and Andre Fili. Wood has won both of his fights in his new weight class of 145 pounds when he beat Charles Rosa and Charles Jourdain meanwhile, Fili got back on track after losing two in a row when he beat Bill Algeo via split decision. Fili is looking to keep his winning ways going and get back to climbing the featherweight rankings with a win this weekend at UFC London.

Andre Fili’s Net Worth

Andre Fili has been in the UFC for quite some time and he has made an estimated $934,000 during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1.5 Million.

Andre Fili has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2009 and cut his cloth on the California regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2013.

Andre Fili’s UFC Record

Andre Fili holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 22-9 which includes 9 wins by knockout and 3 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 10-8 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC London.

Andre Fili’sNext Fight

Andre Fili will fight former fellow featherweight contender Nathaniel Wood in the featured bout on the main card this Saturday at UFC London. This fight will be held at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Andre Fili (+165) making Andre Fili the slight underdog.

Andre Fili’s Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Andre Fili fights out of Sacramento, California but is originally from Federal Way, Washington.

He is currently dating his girlfriend Melissa Renee.

  • Age: 33
  • Born: Federal Way, Washington
  • Height: 5’11″
  • Weight: 145 pounds
  • Reach: 74″
  • Coach/Trainer: Urijah Faber

UFC Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
nathaniel wood andre ewell

Nathaniel Wood Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  23min
UFC News and Rumors
molly mccann
Molly McCann Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  27min
UFC News and Rumors
marcin tybura
Marcin Tybura Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  26min
UFC News and Rumors
tom-aspinall
Tom Aspinall Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  27min
UFC News and Rumors
Khamzat Chimaev UFC 1
Paulo Costa Seemingly Confirms Fight with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 17 2023
UFC News and Rumors
paulo costa
Paulo Costa vs. Ikram Aliskerov Cancelled And Off UFC 291
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 17 2023
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC Fight Island
UFC London Fighter Pay: Tom Aspinall to take home over $150,000 in salary and payouts
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top