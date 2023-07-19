The UFC comes off a great event at the Apex and is now on the road in London, England at O2 Arena for a stacked fight card. In the featured bout on the main card, we have a fight in the featherweight division between Nathaniel Wood and Andre Fili. Wood has won both of his fights in his new weight class of 145 pounds when he beat Charles Rosa and Charles Jourdain meanwhile, Fili got back on track after losing two in a row when he beat Bill Algeo via split decision. Fili is looking to keep his winning ways going and get back to climbing the featherweight rankings with a win this weekend at UFC London.

Andre Fili’s Net Worth

Andre Fili has been in the UFC for quite some time and he has made an estimated $934,000 during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1.5 Million.

Andre Fili has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2009 and cut his cloth on the California regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2013.

Andre Fili’s UFC Record

Andre Fili holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 22-9 which includes 9 wins by knockout and 3 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 10-8 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC London.

Andre Fili’sNext Fight

Andre Fili will fight former fellow featherweight contender Nathaniel Wood in the featured bout on the main card this Saturday at UFC London. This fight will be held at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Andre Fili (+165) making Andre Fili the slight underdog.

Andre Fili’s Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Andre Fili fights out of Sacramento, California but is originally from Federal Way, Washington.

He is currently dating his girlfriend Melissa Renee.

Age: 33

33 Born: Federal Way, Washington

Federal Way, Washington Height: 5’11″

5’11″ Weight: 145 pounds

145 pounds Reach: 74″

74″ Coach/Trainer: Urijah Faber

