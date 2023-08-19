NFL News and Rumors

Andy Roddick Praises Former Cincinnati Bengals WR Chad Ochocinco Johnson’s Tennis Game

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chad Ochocinco

This goes to show that an elite professional athlete has unique skills regardless of the sport.

Tennis‘s Western & Southern Open is being played this week in Cincinnati, Ohio so what better time to check in on a famous former Cincinnati athlete?

Tennis Channel’s analysts (and ex-players) Andy Roddick and Chanda Rubin were asked to critique a film clip of ex-Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco’s tennis game as he hit balls this week.

Roddick was shocked.

He was prepared to make fun of Ochocinco but ended up praising his form.

His footwork on the football field translated to the tennis court.

Roddick called his footwork “phenomenal”.

Rubin added that he had the appropriate gear for a tennis professional, meaning a big bag of tennis racquets.

Steve Weissman noted that on Ochocinco’s social media accounts, he is frequently playing tennis.

Chad Ochocinco Johnson played for the Bengals from 2001 to 2010.

He is the Bengals’ all-time receiving yards leader with 10,783.

The 45-year-old is a six-time Pro Bowler,  the NFL receiving yards leader in 2006, and a member of the Bengals Ring of Honor.

Prior to hitting tennis balls in Cincinnati this week, he was spotted at Bengals training camp mentoring the next generation of Bengals WRs: Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
