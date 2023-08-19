This goes to show that an elite professional athlete has unique skills regardless of the sport.

Tennis‘s Western & Southern Open is being played this week in Cincinnati, Ohio so what better time to check in on a famous former Cincinnati athlete?

Tennis Channel’s analysts (and ex-players) Andy Roddick and Chanda Rubin were asked to critique a film clip of ex-Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco’s tennis game as he hit balls this week.

Roddick was shocked.

He was prepared to make fun of Ochocinco but ended up praising his form.

His footwork on the football field translated to the tennis court.

Roddick called his footwork “phenomenal”.

Rubin added that he had the appropriate gear for a tennis professional, meaning a big bag of tennis racquets.

Steve Weissman noted that on Ochocinco’s social media accounts, he is frequently playing tennis.

Chad Ochocinco Johnson played for the Bengals from 2001 to 2010.

Let’s salute #ObscureBengals play @ochocinco Clinchmas 12/18/05 Wk 15 🍺. #Bengals were up 10-0 late in the 1st Q 3:05 to go, Carson hit Chad Johnson for a short TD, expanding the lead. CIN clinched the AFC N in DET, winning 41-17. The obscure part is Ocho had no celebration 🤔. pic.twitter.com/HBdDWrKD4z — obscure bengals (@obscure_bengals) October 11, 2021

He is the Bengals’ all-time receiving yards leader with 10,783.

The 45-year-old is a six-time Pro Bowler, the NFL receiving yards leader in 2006, and a member of the Bengals Ring of Honor.

Prior to hitting tennis balls in Cincinnati this week, he was spotted at Bengals training camp mentoring the next generation of Bengals WRs: Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd.

