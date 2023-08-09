NFL News and Rumors

Arizona Cardinals RB Marlon Mack Tears Achilles In Training Camp

Wendi Oliveros
27-year-old Arizona Cardinals running back Marlon Mack tore his left Achilles tendon in training camp.


Mack had just been signed by the Cardinals days before the injury happened.

Unfortunately, Mack is no stranger to Achilles’ tears.

He tore his right Achilles tendon in Week 1 of the 2020 season as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

Mack’s absence in the 2020 NFL season led the way for Jonathan Taylor’s increased playing time and success.

His best season was before both Achilles tears in 2019 when he rushed for over 1,000 yards and had 8 touchdowns.

A close second was the season prior in 2018 when he had 908 yards rushing, 9 rushing touchdowns, and 1 receiving touchdown.

Many hoped  Mack would get back on track in 2023, but that is not to be.

The Cardinals Will Need A RB

Free agent running backs are available so it is a matter of who the Cardinals may be interested in.

Leonard Fournette, Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott, and Kareem Hunt remain unsigned though teams have shown interest in all three players in recent days.

Arizona Cardinals
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
