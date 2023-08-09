Arizona Cardinals RB Marlon Mack Tears Achilles In Training Camp

27-year-old Arizona Cardinals running back Marlon Mack tore his left Achilles tendon in training camp.

#Cardinals RB Marlon Mack tore his Achilles in practice earlier this week and will miss the entire 2023 NFL season. Mack had just signed in Arizona. It’s the second time he has suffered the injury in his career. Awful. pic.twitter.com/GyTdtWhrP1 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 9, 2023

This is the Marlon Mack injury. I think it’s a stretch to blame the turf. The pass is behind him, he leaves his feet and comes down hard on the leg. pic.twitter.com/fh7Xla6yxu — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) August 9, 2023



Mack had just been signed by the Cardinals days before the injury happened.

Veteran running back Marlon Mack signed a one-year contract Friday with the Arizona Cardinals, a week before the team’s preseason opener. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2023

Unfortunately, Mack is no stranger to Achilles’ tears.

He tore his right Achilles tendon in Week 1 of the 2020 season as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

Mack’s absence in the 2020 NFL season led the way for Jonathan Taylor’s increased playing time and success.

His best season was before both Achilles tears in 2019 when he rushed for over 1,000 yards and had 8 touchdowns.

A close second was the season prior in 2018 when he had 908 yards rushing, 9 rushing touchdowns, and 1 receiving touchdown.

Many hoped Mack would get back on track in 2023, but that is not to be.

The Cardinals Will Need A RB

Free agent running backs are available so it is a matter of who the Cardinals may be interested in.

Leonard Fournette, Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott, and Kareem Hunt remain unsigned though teams have shown interest in all three players in recent days.

NFL Free Agent Running Backs still available include: •Dalvin Cook

•Leonard Fournette

•Ezekiel Elliott Will the New England Patriots sign any of them? #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/3Awj0GTcy2 — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) August 1, 2023

