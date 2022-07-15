Austin Rivers agrees to one-year deal with Timberwolves

Austin Rivers has agreed to a one-year deal with the Timberwolves. Per multiple sources, this contract is for the league minimum. In the 2021-22 NBA season, Rivers averaged 6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in a total of 67 games played. The 10-year veteran also shot 41.7% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season as well.

According to Basketball-Reference statistics, Rivers is projected to average 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game with the Timberwolves next season. The last time the guard averaged at least one steal per game was with the Nuggets in the 2020-21 season.

Check out our list of the top 10 online betting sites and sportsbooks in the U.S. in 2022.

Austin Rivers adds depth to the Timberwolves’ backcourt

Rivers was selected 10th overall by the New Orleans Hornets (now Pelicans) in the 2012 NBA Draft. He is the son of 76ers coach Doc Rivers. Although he has never received an All-NBA honor, the guard has helped several teams over the course of his playing career.

In the NBA Bubble, on Aug. 9, 2020, Rivers scored a career-high 41 points off the bench in the Rockets’ 129-112 win over the Kings. As for this past season, in the Nuggets’ 99-95 win against the Thunder on Jan. 9, Rivers scored 22 points in 32 minutes played. He shot 8-for-13 from the floor and 6-for-9 from downtown.

Then, a couple of weeks later, he scored a season-high 25 points in his team’s 124-118 victory versus the Nets. Last season, he earned $2,401,537 with the Nuggets.

Been wanting to live in Minneapolis since mighty ducks! Where Charlie Conway at?…let’s link. — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) July 15, 2022

On Twitter, after signing with the Timberwolves, Rivers tweeted: “Been wanting to live in Minneapolis since mighty ducks! Where Charlie Conway at?…let’s link.” If he’s serious, that’s a long time. Disney’s The Mighty Ducks was released on Oct. 2, 1992. It’s a classic hockey film.

During the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Rivers scored 7 points in 21 minutes played in Game 2 of the Nuggets’ 126-106 loss against the Warriors. Of course, in his team’s 118-113 loss in Game 3, the guard finished with 6 points, 2 steals and 1 block in 22 minutes of action.

BetOnline, Bovada and BetUS are among the best sportsbooks for NBA betting. Check out the available bonuses and compare the top NBA betting sites in 2022.

Rivers is a solid signing after Timberwolves traded for Rudy Gobert

Moreover, earlier this month, the Timberwolves traded Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, a 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2026 first-round draft pick, a 2027 first-round draft pick and a 2029 first-round draft pick to the Jazz for Rudy Gobert.

Minnesota lost a bit of backcourt depth after that blockbuster trade, so adding Rivers is a solid plus. Other guards on the roster include Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell, Jordan McLaughlin, McKinley Wright IV and a few other ones.

Before the Gobert trade, NBA analysts were expecting G.M. Tim Connelly to package Russell in a trade for a superstar player. Instead, fans still think the Timberwolves surrendered too many assets to acquire the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Though, Minnesota is a better team on paper. The Timberwolves now have a new big three: Towns, Edwards and Gobert. More news articles pertaining to Austin Rivers are on the main page.

To claim other free bonuses and promo codes, read our list of the best offshore betting sites for U.S. bettors. Xbet, MyBookie and GT Bets are among the listed sportsbooks.