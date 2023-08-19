Baker Mayfield has had plenty of upheaval in the past 18 months.

In addition to being with his fourth NFL team (Browns, Panthers, Rams, Buccaneers) and competing against Kyle Trask for the QB1 position for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mayfield and his wife Emily are trying to understand what happened to $12 million of his money invested in six firms in Austin, Texas.

Those firms are as follows: Camwood Ventures, Camwood Capital Management Group, Texas Contract Manufacturing Group (TCMG), Unitech, Apex Machining, and Lor-Van.

To complicate matters further, two of the firms (Camwood Ventures and Camwood Capital Management Group) were founded by his father James Mayfield, and his brother Matt Mayfield is an employee.

Baker and Emily Mayfield have not been successful in their inquiries on the status of approximately $12 million in investment between the years 2018 and 2023.

Per the petition filed in Travis County (Texas) District Court, the Mayfields are asking the court to find out “if their money has been properly and competently invested, has been stolen or otherwise misappropriated, or something in between.”

The petition further says that the “petitioners [Baker and Emily Mayfield] have been unable to account for, or obtain information about, the current location and/or status of those funds.”

“A substantial sum of Petitioners’ assets were transferred out of Petitioners’ personal accounts to TCMG, potentially at the direction and supervision of Camwood Group and/or Camwood Ventures, and were used by TCMG to fund certain investments, make certain acquisitions, or to fund certain loans.”

This is not a lawsuit but could serve as a precursor to one depending on what the court finds.

Mayfield has earned approximately $36 million in his NFL career to date with additional money coming from previous endorsements from Progressive and Nike among others.

NFL Betting Guides 2023