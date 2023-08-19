NFL News and Rumors

Baker Mayfield Seeks Court’s Help In Determining What Happened To $12M In Investments

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has had plenty of upheaval in the past 18 months.

In addition to being with his fourth NFL team (Browns, Panthers, Rams, Buccaneers) and competing against Kyle Trask for the QB1 position for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mayfield and his wife Emily are trying to understand what happened to $12 million of his money invested in six firms in Austin, Texas.

Those firms are as follows: Camwood Ventures, Camwood Capital Management Group, Texas Contract Manufacturing Group (TCMG), Unitech, Apex Machining, and Lor-Van.

To complicate matters further, two of the firms (Camwood Ventures and Camwood Capital Management Group) were founded by his father James Mayfield, and his brother Matt Mayfield is an employee.

Baker and Emily Mayfield have not been successful in their inquiries on the status of approximately $12 million in investment between the years 2018 and 2023.

Per the petition filed in Travis County (Texas) District Court, the Mayfields are asking the court to find out “if their money has been properly and competently invested, has been stolen or otherwise misappropriated, or something in between.”

The petition further says that  the “petitioners [Baker and Emily Mayfield] have been unable to account for, or obtain information about, the current location and/or status of those funds.”

“A substantial sum of Petitioners’ assets were transferred out of Petitioners’ personal accounts to TCMG, potentially at the direction and supervision of Camwood Group and/or Camwood Ventures, and were used by TCMG to fund certain investments, make certain acquisitions, or to fund certain loans.”

This is not a lawsuit but could serve as a precursor to one depending on what the court finds.

Mayfield has earned approximately $36 million in his NFL career to date with additional money coming from previous endorsements from Progressive and Nike among others.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Topics  
Buccaneers NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Phil Dawson

Cleveland Browns Legendary Kicker Phil Dawson Offers Solution to Current Browns Kicking Woes

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
Chad Ochocinco
Andy Roddick Praises Former Cincinnati Bengals WR Chad Ochocinco Johnson’s Tennis Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
bryce young preseson game no 2 (1)
Panthers Preseason: Twitter Reacts to Persistent OL, DB Problems, Contributing To New York Giants’ Win
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence
AFC South Preview 2023: NFL Odds, Contenders, Predictions, And Expert Picks
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 18 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Jadeveon Clowney Sent Home from Cleveland Browns After Critical Comments
Baltimore Ravens Sign Free Agent Defensive End Jadeveon Clowney
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 18 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Tuohy Family Net Worth: How Much Are Leigh Anne & Sean Tuoy Worth?
Tuohy Family Net Worth: How Much Are Leigh Anne & Sean Tuohy Worth?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 18 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Michael Oher Net Worth, Career Earnings, NFL Salary, & Wife
Michael Oher Net Worth, Career Earnings, NFL Salary, & Wife
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top