NFL News and Rumors

Bears vs. Vikings Same Game Parlay: +700 SGP For Monday Night Football

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Minnesota Viking quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos

The Chicago Bears (3-7) head north to play the Minnesota Vikings (6-5) on Monday Night Football. Below, check out our same game parlay for Bears vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Bears vs. Vikings Same Game Parlay Pick: Monday Night Football SGP Bet

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Bears vs. Vikings Same Game Parlay

SGP (+700): Justin Fields Over 0.5 Interceptions, D.J. Moore Over 5.5 Receptions, Joshua Dobbs Over 33.5 Passing Attempts

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields
Oct 1, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back to pass/ against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

In his first game in over a month, Justin Fields combined for over 270 total yards (169 passing and 104 rushing) in a Week 11 31-26 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Fields did not throw an interception against the Lions, marking only the second time in seven starts this season that he didn’t throw a pick.

Don’t expect another interception game against the Vikings, a team that leads the NFL in blitz rate at 47%. Fields’ interception rate is one of the worst in the league at 3.2%. That’s a recipe for an interception on Monday night.

When Fields does drop back to pass, he will be looking for his No. 1 target, D.J. Moore, who leads the team in receptions (59), receiving yards (889), and touchdowns (6).

With Fields at QB, Moore is averaging 5.5 receptions and 97.0 receiving yards per game. Look for Fields to beat the blitz by feeding Moore when he has 1-on-1 matchups.

The best story in the NFL is Joshua Dobbs. The journeyman has kept the Vikings’ postseason hopes alive. Dobbs is 2-1 with Minnesota, and the lone defeat came by one point.

The way to beat Chicago is through the air, not on the ground. The Bears are one of the best units in the NFL in stopping the run, allowing a meager 79.5 yards/game. Chicago’s pass defense, however, gives up 245.9 yards/game, which is toward the bottom of the league rankings.

Minnesota has yet to stabilize the running back position as Alexander Mattison and Ty Chandler continue to split carries. With good matchups for Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, Dobbs should find success through the air, leading to more passing plays being called.

Bet on MNF SGP (+700)
Topics  
Bears NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Vikings
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Bears wide receiver DJ Moore

Bears vs. Vikings Monday Night Football Player Props: D.J. Moore Among Best Bets

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich
Carolina Panthers Fire Head Coach Frank Reich After 11 Games
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds
Bears vs. Vikings: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
jalen hurts tops bills in instant classic (1)
NFL Week 12: Highlighting Wild Action, Fans Witness Philadelphia Eagles Win Thriller, Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper Using Choice Locker-Room Words
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs v Detroit Lions
Barry Sanders Responds To Tom Brady’s Comment About Mediocrity In Today’s NFL
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 26 2023
NFL News and Rumors
panthers frank reich on sidelines vs dallas (1)
Panthers Notebook: Coach Frank Reich Sells Players Retain ‘Fire In The Belly’ To Compete On Road Vs. Tennessee Titans, Finish NFL Season ‘Highly-Motivated’
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Nov 26 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson
How to Watch Bears vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Nov 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top