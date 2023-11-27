The Chicago Bears (3-7) head north to play the Minnesota Vikings (6-5) on Monday Night Football. Below, check out our same game parlay for Bears vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Bears vs. Vikings Same Game Parlay Pick: Monday Night Football SGP Bet

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Bears vs. Vikings Same Game Parlay

SGP (+700): Justin Fields Over 0.5 Interceptions, D.J. Moore Over 5.5 Receptions, Joshua Dobbs Over 33.5 Passing Attempts

In his first game in over a month, Justin Fields combined for over 270 total yards (169 passing and 104 rushing) in a Week 11 31-26 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Fields did not throw an interception against the Lions, marking only the second time in seven starts this season that he didn’t throw a pick.

Don’t expect another interception game against the Vikings, a team that leads the NFL in blitz rate at 47%. Fields’ interception rate is one of the worst in the league at 3.2%. That’s a recipe for an interception on Monday night.

When Fields does drop back to pass, he will be looking for his No. 1 target, D.J. Moore, who leads the team in receptions (59), receiving yards (889), and touchdowns (6).

With Fields at QB, Moore is averaging 5.5 receptions and 97.0 receiving yards per game. Look for Fields to beat the blitz by feeding Moore when he has 1-on-1 matchups.

The best story in the NFL is Joshua Dobbs. The journeyman has kept the Vikings’ postseason hopes alive. Dobbs is 2-1 with Minnesota, and the lone defeat came by one point.

The Jets could have traded a 6th round pick for Joshua Dobbs and saved their season pic.twitter.com/gG4MofaPMl — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) November 20, 2023

The way to beat Chicago is through the air, not on the ground. The Bears are one of the best units in the NFL in stopping the run, allowing a meager 79.5 yards/game. Chicago’s pass defense, however, gives up 245.9 yards/game, which is toward the bottom of the league rankings.

Minnesota has yet to stabilize the running back position as Alexander Mattison and Ty Chandler continue to split carries. With good matchups for Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, Dobbs should find success through the air, leading to more passing plays being called.