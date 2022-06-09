Belmont Stakes 2022: Date, Time, and Location

The Belmont Stakes of 2022 is sure to be an entertaining one. After the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, it is safe to bet that the Belmont Stakes are certain to have their own fair share of excitement. This final horse race will close out a Triple Crown for the ages. Some notable headlines for this event include Preakness winner, Early Voting, will not be attending this event instead opting to train for a different event in the future. Rich Strike, who missed the Preakness Stakes, returns to the field. If you remember, this is the same horse who won the Kentucky Derby at 80-1 longshot odds.

There’s some rich history with this race as well. It is the oldest and longest of the three major horse races. It originated in 1867 and was named after the diplomat, August Belmont. On top of this, it has been held at different race tracks in its history. However, since 1905 has been held at Belmont Park (the event was not held in the 1911-12 season). Last year saw Essential Quality with rider, Luis Saez, taking home the winnings. The fastest time in Belmont’s history that has been recorded so far has been two minutes and 24 seconds. With all of this in mind, let’s take a look at the exact start time, date, and location of the conclusion to the 2022 Triple Crown.

Belmont Stakes 2022

Belmont Stakes 2022: Time

The Belmont Stakes will start at 5:00 PM ET on NBC. The whole event is expected to run about two hours with coverage ending at 7 PM ET. Starting at 11 AM ET, the draw for post positions take place.

Belmont Stakes 2022: Location

The race will take place at Belmont Park which is located in Elmont, New York, just east of New York City.

Date

The Belmont Stakes will be held on Saturday, June 11th, 2022.