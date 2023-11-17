NFL News and Rumors

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Leaves Game vs. Ravens With Wrist Injury

Dan Girolamo
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) emerges from the examination tent

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow exited Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with a right wrist injury.

Joe Burrow Leaves Game vs. Ravens With Wrist Injury

 

Burrow injured his right wrist after throwing a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon late in the second quarter. Burrow went to the locker room and did not return in the first half.

The Bengals star quarterback returned to the sideline in the second half. However, Zac Taylor told Kaylee Hartung that he did not expect Burrow to return.

Backup quarterback Jake Browning replaced Burrow after the injury.

Joe Burrow Wore Wrist Brace Before The Game

Before the game, Burrow was seen wearing a wrist brace, according to a video shown on the Prime Video broadcast.

However, Burrow was not listed on the injury report.

Before he left the game, Burrow was 11-17 for 101 yards and one touchdown.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

