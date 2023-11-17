Bengals QB Joe Burrow Leaves Game vs. Ravens With Wrist Injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow exited Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with a right wrist injury.

Joe Burrow not in to start second half. Zac Taylor told @KayleeHartung that he did not expect Burrow to return tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2023

Burrow injured his right wrist after throwing a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon late in the second quarter. Burrow went to the locker room and did not return in the first half.

The Bengals star quarterback returned to the sideline in the second half. However, Zac Taylor told Kaylee Hartung that he did not expect Burrow to return.

Backup quarterback Jake Browning replaced Burrow after the injury.

Joe Burrow's reaction after throwing for a TD. He went back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/44NQOPckyH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 17, 2023

Joe Burrow Wore Wrist Brace Before The Game

Joe Burrow was wearing a wrist brace prior to the game BUT nobody knew about a wrist injury? pic.twitter.com/LdT88zwku4 — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) November 17, 2023

Before the game, Burrow was seen wearing a wrist brace, according to a video shown on the Prime Video broadcast.

However, Burrow was not listed on the injury report.

Before he left the game, Burrow was 11-17 for 101 yards and one touchdown.