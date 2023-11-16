NFL News and Rumors

Bengals vs. Ravens: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Dan Girolamo
Week 11’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) may finish as the best game of the week. Below, we explore the best player props for the Bengals vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Lamar Jackson Over 18.5 Completions (+100)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball
Sep 17, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Setting a former MVP’s completion total at 18.5 seems a bit low. Doesn’t it?

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is arguably coming off his worst game of the season in Week 10. Jackson completed 13-23 passes for 223 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Jackson and the Ravens blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter to lose 33-31 to the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals’ defense is not on the same level as the Browns. To make matters worse, defensive end Sam Hubbard has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Hubbard’s running mate, Trey Hendrickson, will play on Thursday night, but he may not be 100% after suffering a leg injury last week.

With the Bengals’ pass rush compromise, Jackson should have plenty of time to find pass-catchers like Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews. Jackson has 21 or more completions in six of nine games. I believe he makes it seven of 10 by midnight.

Bet on Lamar Jackson Over 18.5 Completions (+100) at BetOnline

Tyler Boyd Over 47.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd played his best game of the season in Week 10. With Tee Higgins out, Boyd took advantage of an increase in targets with eight receptions for 117 yards.

However, Higgins’ key drop in the fourth quarter forced the Bengals to settle for a field goal. The Bengals ended up losing to the Texans by three.

Drop aside, Boyd should be in line for another big day with Higgins out. Boyd has 14 receptions on 20 targets in the last three weeks. Despite a tough Ravens secondary, Boyd should be able to register at least 50 receiving yards.

Bet on Tyler Boyd Over 47.5 Receiving Yards (-114) at BetOnline
Bengals NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Ravens
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
