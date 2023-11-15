The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) square off against the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) in Week 11 on Thursday Night Football. Find out how to watch Bengals vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

Bengals vs. Ravens is arguably the best Thursday night matchup of the season.

The Bengals will be without wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) and defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle) for the second straight game.

For the Ravens, tackle Ronnie Staley (knee) and linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion) have been ruled out.

Below, you’ll find information on how to watch TNF with a free live stream.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Ravens on TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel

A faceoff with a lot on the line. #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/CCNsF14Tm6 — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 15, 2023

🏈 Game: Bengals vs. Ravens

📅 Date : Thursday – Nov. 16, 2023

: Thursday – Nov. 16, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : M&T Bank Stadium — Baltimore, Maryland

: M&T Bank Stadium — Baltimore, Maryland 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video

Prime Video 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

Watch Bengals vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football With a Free Live Stream

The game between the Bengals and Ravens kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video. The trio of Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (reporter) will provide commentary on the broadcast.

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with the pregame show TNF Tonight.

NFL+ subscribers can watch Bengals vs. Ravens on their tablets or mobile devices. To watch on linear television, you must live in the Cincinnati or Baltimore market for the game to appear on an over-the-air TV station.

Bengals vs. Ravens Preview

The Cincinnati Bengals simply cannot beat Lamar Jackson. That’s 7-1 ✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZpyVu2LQNu — The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) September 17, 2023

The Ravens are a 3.5-point home favorite on Thursday night via BetOnline. Both teams are coming off last-second losses and will look to rebound with a win against an AFC North rival.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

