Thursday Night Football heads to M&T Bank Stadium in Week 11 for the AFC North matchup between the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (5-4). Below, we have a same game parlay for Bengals vs. Ravens with +500 odds.

Bengals vs. Ravens Same Game Parlay Pick

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Bengals vs. Ravens Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay

SGP (+500): Mark Andrews Over 58.5 Receiving Yards, Joe Burrow Over 1.5 Touchdown Passes, Tyler Boyd Over 48.5 Receiving Yards

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews remains the focal point of Baltimore’s passing game, even with the additions of Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. Andrews is averaging a team-best 57.9 receiving yards per game.

Cincinnati’s blindspot on defense is covering the tight end. The Bengals are surrendering 6.11 catches and 66.89 yards per game to opposing tight ends.

In their last three games, the Bengals were torched by tight ends Dalton Shultz (71 yards), Dalton Kincaid (81 yards), and George Kittle (149 yards). Andrews should add his name to the list by the end of Thursday night.

For Cincinnati, time is running out to stockpile wins to qualify for the postseason. A loss against the Ravens won’t eliminate the Bengals, but it will make it much harder to play meaningful football in January.

For the Bengals to win on Thursday, it starts with Joe Burrow. After starting 1-3, the Bengals are 4-1, mainly because of Burrow’s resurgence from his calf injury. Since Week 5, Burrow has thrown at least two touchdowns in every game.

The Ravens have one of the best defenses in the NFL, but Burrow is a special player, especially as an underdog (7-3 SU in last 10 as an underdog). Burrow needs to come up big for the Bengals to have a chance. He’ll find a way to throw for two touchdowns.

One of those touchdowns could go to wide receiver Tyler Boyd. The lasting memory of Week 10 was Boyd’s crucial drop in the end zone that would have forced the Texans to go down the field and score a touchdown. Instead, the Bengals kicked a field goal to tie the game, and the Texans marched right down the field and won on a field goal.

Despite the drop, Boyd thrived as the No. 2 receiver with Tee Higgins out. Boyd had eight receptions on 12 targets for 117 yards. With Higgins out again, Boyd will have a great shot at repeating his success from Week 10.