2019 U.S. Open women’s singles tennis champion Bianca Andreescu provided an update for her Twitter followers.

Andreescu fell and suffered a leg injury during her Miami Open fourth-round match that required her to be taken off the court in a wheelchair.

Her previous post was to let fans know she was awaiting test results.

The results are in, and though it could have been worse, she will be out indefinitely.

What Andreescu Said

“Results show that I’ve torn 2 ligaments in my left ankle. Its tough to say exactly how long it will take, but let’s just say it could’ve been much worse!!…I am optimistic that with the right work, rehab, and preparation, I’ll be back on court soon. Rehab process has already started…”

As she said, it could have been worse.

She does not mention that surgery is required which is good news.

It is really unfortunate that Andreescu is dealing with another serious injury.

She had a torn meniscus in her left knee in October 2019 and a prolonged absence from the tour due to recovery from that, COVID-19, and mental health issues.

It felt like she was putting the pieces together in 2023 from that long layoff.

She played great tennis at both Indian Wells and in Miami before the injury.

Her talent is immense as is her personality so we wish her the best and hope she returns to full health soon.

In the meantime, Bibi’s fans can be assured she will be active on social media during her absence.

Midweek Rain Is Wreaking Havoc On Miami Open Schedule

Miami Open scheduled match play has been sent into a tailspin with the rain that has hit the area both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday night’s matches had prolonged delays finishing after midnight, and Wednesday has been hampered by rain and matches suspended.

It is unclear how the tournament will make up for lost time and give players adequate rest between matches.

In the case of Jessica Pegula, she is still in competition in doubles with partner Coco Gauff and in singles.

RAIN DELAY UPDATE: The doubles match Hunter/Mertens vs Gauff/Pegula has been cancelled for today. No play on Stadium Court before 9:30 PM. — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 30, 2023

Her Wednesday doubles match is canceled so she could potentially have to play both doubles and singles matches on Thursday.

