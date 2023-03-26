NFL News and Rumors

Bobby Wagner Reunites With His Former Team, Signs With Seattle Seahawks

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Bobby Wagner

Many NFL fans felt this was a reunion that simply needed to happen.

Following his release from the Los Angeles Rams after one season away, linebacker Bobby Wagner is re-signing with the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle is where it all began for Wagner so it will be a wonderful homecoming.

The 32-year-old was drafted by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft with the No. 47 overall selection.

He spent 10 years in Seattle before signing with the Rams in the 2022 offseason.

Wagner texted NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport saying that he was “Happy to be back.”

The Seahawks’ 12th-man fanbase is jubilant also.

It is reportedly a one-year deal that brings Wagner back to Seattle, and the contract is valued at $7 million.

Wagner has 8 Pro Bowl seasons so far through his 11-year career, all with Seattle.

He was also a 6-time First-Team All-Pro, 3-time Second-Team All-Pro, and a Super Bowl Champion in the Seahawks’ 2013 season.

Wagner played well in his one season in Los Angeles recording 6 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 81 solo tackles.

Yet the Seahawks outperformed the Rams in 2022, which is something very few fans would have predicted.

The Rams released Wagner in what appeared to be a cost-cutting move.

He rejoins a team that has Geno Smith under center with a long-term contract and plenty to be excited about as the team tries to advance further in the 2023 postseason after making the playoffs in 2022.

In the meantime, the Rams are in a bizarre place just one season removed from their Super Bowl Championship.

And with no first-round draft picks in the hopper because of repeated quarterback deals (to get both Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford), the future could be a bumpy one.

As for Wagner, many believe he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he ultimately leaves the game.

He has 900 solo tackles, 623 assisted tackles, 29.5 sacks, and 13 interceptions in his career.

Now there will be no question as to what uniform and team he will enter the Hall of Fame representing; it will definitely be the Seattle Seahawks.

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Seattle Seahawks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner Reunites With His Former Team, Signs With Seattle Seahawks

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Levi Wallace
Pittsburgh Steelers CB Levi Wallace Dealt With Bell’s Palsy In 2022
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Zane Gonzalez
NFL Fans React To 49ers Trade For Panthers Kicker Zane Gonzalez
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
colorado sports betting super bowl
NFL Insider Believes WR Odell Beckham Jr. Will Sign With New York Jets
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Christian McCaffrey
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey’s Charlotte Townhouse Up For Sale
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
D'Ernest Johnson
Jacksonville Jaguars New RB D’Ernest Johnson Happy To Be Playing Close To Home
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Mar 24 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark shrugs.
Carolina Panthers Sign Free Agent Wide Receiver DJ Chark
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 24 2023
More News
Arrow to top