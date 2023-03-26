Many NFL fans felt this was a reunion that simply needed to happen.

Following his release from the Los Angeles Rams after one season away, linebacker Bobby Wagner is re-signing with the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle is where it all began for Wagner so it will be a wonderful homecoming.

The 32-year-old was drafted by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft with the No. 47 overall selection.

He spent 10 years in Seattle before signing with the Rams in the 2022 offseason.

A text from former and now new #Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner: “Happy to be back.” The reunion that had to happen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2023

Wagner texted NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport saying that he was “Happy to be back.”

The Seahawks’ 12th-man fanbase is jubilant also.

According to my sources future hall of famer LB Bobby Wagner has agreed to terms to return home to the Seattle Seahawks. Seahawks fill a huge need in the middle of their defense! Reported by @qdiggs6 12’s rejoice!! — Nino (@qdiggs6) March 25, 2023

It is reportedly a one-year deal that brings Wagner back to Seattle, and the contract is valued at $7 million.

BREAKING: #Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner is returning to Seattle on a one-year, $7M deal, sources tell @theScore. After one season with the #Rams, the 9x All-Pro LB and future first ballot Hall of Famer inks a new contract to reunite with Pete Carroll and the Hawks. pic.twitter.com/WYFzpvXHIW — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 25, 2023

Wagner has 8 Pro Bowl seasons so far through his 11-year career, all with Seattle.

He was also a 6-time First-Team All-Pro, 3-time Second-Team All-Pro, and a Super Bowl Champion in the Seahawks’ 2013 season.

Wagner played well in his one season in Los Angeles recording 6 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 81 solo tackles.

Yet the Seahawks outperformed the Rams in 2022, which is something very few fans would have predicted.

The Rams released Wagner in what appeared to be a cost-cutting move.

He rejoins a team that has Geno Smith under center with a long-term contract and plenty to be excited about as the team tries to advance further in the 2023 postseason after making the playoffs in 2022.

In the meantime, the Rams are in a bizarre place just one season removed from their Super Bowl Championship.

And with no first-round draft picks in the hopper because of repeated quarterback deals (to get both Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford), the future could be a bumpy one.

As for Wagner, many believe he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he ultimately leaves the game.

He has 900 solo tackles, 623 assisted tackles, 29.5 sacks, and 13 interceptions in his career.

Now there will be no question as to what uniform and team he will enter the Hall of Fame representing; it will definitely be the Seattle Seahawks.