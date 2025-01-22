Featured

Bradley Beal Open to Waiving No-Trade Clause

Mathew Huff
According to a source close to The Athletic, Phoenix Suns shooting guard, Bradley Beal, could be open to waiving his no-trade clause. The kicker? If it is for the right team. With Beal now 31-years old and two seasons left on his remaining contract, a contender would most likely end up with the former Washington Wizard. On the season, Beal is currently averaging 17.1 points, 3.3 assists, and a three-point shooting percentage of 38.6 percent. He has been the odd man out ever since he arrived in Phoenix as he, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant haven’t quite found a way to coexist with each other in a way that translates to team success. Regardless, there are a few teams around the Association that would be a solid fit for Bradley Beal. 

Bradley Beal Could Waive No-Trade Clause For Right Team 

Possible Destinations for Bradley Beal 

As alluded to already, Bradley Beal will only play with legitimate title contenders at this junction of his career. Teams who could be interested include the Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs, and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Orlando Magic could use a veteran star like Beal on their young squad who could also help improve their perimeter shooting. Not to mention, he and Paolo Banchero would take on the brunt of the scoring responsibility.

As for the Spurs, Beal would thrive as the second option. Especially getting set up by arguably the best playmaker in league history in Chris Paul. Not to mention, the supporting cast is starting to play really well around phenom, Victor Wembanyama. One dark-horse team to watch out for is the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks have already showcased interest in Bradley Beal in the past during his time with the Washington Wizards. The fit would be awkward with he and Damian Lillard. However, it could not be worse than the situation in Phoenix. All in all, do not be surprised to see a few title contenders calling the Suns to inquire about Bradley Beal. 

An Experiment Gone Wrong for the Phoenix Suns 

The Suns have went all in with their assets and it has backfired. No one can really fault them for trading for Kevin Durant considering he is a generational talent. However, the Beal-Booker-Durant trio was doomed to be a questionable fit from the start. All three (with the exception of Durant to an extent) are players who perform best with the ball in their hands. Now, the Phoenix front office is starting to feel the repercussions. Still, there is hope a team could give up some assets to build on for the future in a potential Beal trade. 

Topics  
Featured NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks News Suns
Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
