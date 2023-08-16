After missing the entire 2022-2023 season, Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren is ready to showcase his unique skill set to the league. Holmgren recently scored 31 points in a scrimmage featuring NBA stars Kevin Durant, Trae Young, and Jalen Green.

Watch the video of Holmgren’s highlights below (via Through The Lens).

Chet Holmgren scored 31 of his teams 97 points in a STACKED run full of NBA players 😤

–

📹: @ThroughTheLens pic.twitter.com/dMPUsL9vs9 — League Alerts (@LeagueAlerts) August 16, 2023

Chet Holmgren Missed 2022-2023 Season For The Thunder

After being selected with the No. 2 overall pick, the Thunder had high hopes for Holmgren in his rookie season.

Holmgren impressed during the NBA’s 2022 Summer League, debuting with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and six blocks.

However, Holmgren suffered a Lisfranc injury during a Pro-am game later that summer. In August 2022, the Thunder announced Holmgren would miss the entire 2022-2023 season.

The scrimmage is a good sign for Holmgren, who scored nearly one-third of his team’s points.

Oklahoma City Thunder Have One Of The Best Young Cores In The NBA

The Thunder are one of the best teams positioned for the future, thanks to one of the league’s best young cores.

Oklahoma City is led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who made All-NBA First Team in 2022 after averaging 31.4 points.

Alongside SGA, the Thunder boasts versatile players such as Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, and Jalen Williams. Considering the Thunder played most of last season without a true center, Holmgren will receive significant playing time right away.

The Thunder finished the 2022-2023 season with a record of 40-42.

After defeating the New Orleans Pelicans as the No. 10 seed in the opening round of the Play-In Tournament, the Thunder fell to the Minnesota Grizzlies in the next game, ending their season.

NBA Betting Guides 2023