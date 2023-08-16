NBA News and Rumors

Watch: Chet Holmgren Scores 31 Points In Scrimmage Featuring Kevin Durant

Dan Girolamo
Oklahoma City Thunder Chet Holmgren

After missing the entire 2022-2023 season, Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren is ready to showcase his unique skill set to the league. Holmgren recently scored 31 points in a scrimmage featuring NBA stars Kevin Durant, Trae Young, and Jalen Green.

Watch the video of Holmgren’s highlights below (via Through The Lens).

Chet Holmgren Missed 2022-2023 Season For The Thunder

After being selected with the No. 2 overall pick, the Thunder had high hopes for Holmgren in his rookie season.

Holmgren impressed during the NBA’s 2022 Summer League, debuting with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and six blocks.

However, Holmgren suffered a Lisfranc injury during a Pro-am game later that summer. In August 2022, the Thunder announced Holmgren would miss the entire 2022-2023 season.

The scrimmage is a good sign for Holmgren, who scored nearly one-third of his team’s points.

Oklahoma City Thunder Have One Of The Best Young Cores In The NBA

The Thunder are one of the best teams positioned for the future, thanks to one of the league’s best young cores.

Oklahoma City is led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who made All-NBA First Team in 2022 after averaging 31.4 points.

Alongside SGA, the Thunder boasts versatile players such as Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, and Jalen Williams. Considering the Thunder played most of last season without a true center, Holmgren will receive significant playing time right away.

The Thunder finished the 2022-2023 season with a record of 40-42.

After defeating the New Orleans Pelicans as the No. 10 seed in the opening round of the Play-In Tournament, the Thunder fell to the Minnesota Grizzlies in the next game, ending their season.

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top