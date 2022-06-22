The Houston Rockets have promised to pick Duke freshman Paolo Banchero with the number 3 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The Rockets recently traded forward Christian Wood, making room on their roster for another talented offensive player and clearing the way for Banchero to become one of the top 2022 NBA Draft picks on Thursday night. Scroll down to learn more about the Rockets plans to select Paolo Banchero with the third overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the home of the Brooklyn Nets. The Houston Rockets enter NBA Draft 2022 with the third overall pick and even though the draft is still another day away, it seems like the Rockets may have already made their selection. At the best offshore sports betting sites, Banchero has -300 odds to be picked third in the NBA Draft.

Have the Rockets promised to pick Banchero third overall if he makes it that far?

We’ll examine Banchero’s NBA Draft odds and how he fits into the Rockets plans to pick him third in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Houston Rockets to Pick Paolo Banchero Number 3 in 2022 NBA Draft

NBA Prospects NBA Draft Odds Play Paolo Banchero -300 Chet Holmgren +500 Jaden Ivey +700 Jabari Smith Jr. +900 Shaedon Sharpe +2500 Keegan Murray +700

The Rockets may have tipped their hand earlier this month by trading starting power forward Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks.

Wood could have co-existed on the court with either Jabari Smith Jr. or Chet Holmgren but his fit alongside Banchero would have been spotty at best.

Trading Wood also clears room for Banchero to have a instant role as a Rockets’ starter in his rookie season.

In a normal year, Banchero would probably find himself as the No. 1 overall pick but the 2022 NBA Draft is loaded with talent, which gives Houston the luxury of landing him with the No. 3 pick.

Banchero is arguably the most NBA-ready prospect among the top three picks and showed improvement throughout his freshman season at Duke. He led the Blue Devils to a Final Four appearance and stepped his game up during March Madness while showcasing rare playmaking ability from the power forward spot.

