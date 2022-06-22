BREAKING: Sacramento Kings to Pick Jaden Ivey No. 4 Overall in NBA Draft 2022

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey is expected to be selected with the number 4 pick in the NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. At -200, Ivey’s odds to be the fourth overall pick are starting to shorten even after rumors surfaced that he could be traded in an NBA Draft day deal. Read on to learn more about the Kings’ plans to make Ivey the No. 4 overall pick in the NBA Draft and potentially trade him on draft night.

The top NBA prospects will travel to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to hear their names called in the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday night. The consensus best point guard prospect, Jaden Ivey is expected to be one of the top-five picks on draft night. However, his name has already been involved in potential trade talks, as teams look to package a deal to acquire a potential future star. While Ivey might not be in Sacramento for long, the Kings are expected to select him with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Read on to learn more about Jaden Ivey’s NBA Draft projection, odds, and to learn why the Kings will select him with the number 4 overall pick.

Sacramento to Make Jaden Ivey Number 4 Pick in 2022 NBA Draft

NBA Prospects NBA Draft Odds Play Jaden Ivey -200 Keegan Murray +125 Shaedon Sharpe +1400 Dyson Daniels +2800

While Sacramento has two former lottery picks at the point guard spot already in De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell, it seems likely that either the Kings or another team will make him the fourth overall pick.

At -200, Ivey is a heavy favorite to be selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

At that price, the top sportsbooks are telling NBA fans that the selection is basically a foregone conclusion.

Rumors have also surfaced that the Kings are shopping their pick, which could be another reason that Jaden Ivey’s odds to be picked number 4 overall have shortened. The New York Knicks are among the teams that could be interested in Ivey.

The Purdue guard mentioned the Knicks unprompted in a recent interview when asked about the 2022 NBA Draft.

No matter who selects Ivey, it seems likely that the top point guard prospect will indeed be the fourth name called in Thursday’s draft.

