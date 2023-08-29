Golf News and Rumors

Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas Among Captain’s Picks For 2023 Ryder Cup

Dan Girolamo
Brooks Koepka on the 17th hole during the first round of the LIV Golf event

Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas were among the six golfers selected by captain Zach Johnson to represent the United States at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

On Tuesday morning, Johnson announced his six Captain’s Picks. Johnson selected Koepka, Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, and Sam Burns.

Koepka is the lone LIV golfer on Team USA. After missing two the cut on two of the four major championships in 2022, Koepka stormed back to the top of the golf world in 2023, winning the 2023 PGA Championship, his fifth major.

Thomas’ inclusion will be debated in the coming days. Thomas is one of the best international match-play competitors in the United States. In two Ryder Cups and three Presidents Cups, Thomas has an overall record of 16-5-1.

“Our emotional leader. He has been the heart and soul of Team USA,” Johnson said on his decision to select Thomas. “In my mind he was born for this and you just don’t leave JT at home.”

However, Thomas has been a shell of himself in 2023, missing three of the four major championship cuts. Thomas also failed to make the FedEx Cup.

Notable American golfers not selected for the Ryder Cup include Keegan Bradley, Cameron Young, Denny McCarthy, and Lucas Glover. Dustin Johnson, who went 5-0-0 in the 2021 Ryder Cup, was surprisingly not in consideration for a Captain’s pick.

Team USA Roster Is Set

With the addition of the six Captain’s picks, the 2023 United States Ryder Cup Team includes:

  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Brian Harman
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Max Homa
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Sam Burns
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Rickie Fowler
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Justin Thomas

The United States defeated Europe in the 2021 Ryder Cup, which took place on American soil at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be held from September 29 to October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy.

Golf News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
