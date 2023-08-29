Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas were among the six golfers selected by captain Zach Johnson to represent the United States at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas Among Captain’s Picks For 2023 Ryder Cup

On Tuesday morning, Johnson announced his six Captain’s Picks. Johnson selected Koepka, Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, and Sam Burns.

Koepka is the lone LIV golfer on Team USA. After missing two the cut on two of the four major championships in 2022, Koepka stormed back to the top of the golf world in 2023, winning the 2023 PGA Championship, his fifth major.

Thomas’ inclusion will be debated in the coming days. Thomas is one of the best international match-play competitors in the United States. In two Ryder Cups and three Presidents Cups, Thomas has an overall record of 16-5-1.

“Our emotional leader. He has been the heart and soul of Team USA,” Johnson said on his decision to select Thomas. “In my mind he was born for this and you just don’t leave JT at home.”

Let's do this. Tune in now, LIVE, as Captain @ZachJohnsonPGA makes his official Captain's Picks for the 44th Ryder Cup. https://t.co/agzyMiXypo — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) August 29, 2023

However, Thomas has been a shell of himself in 2023, missing three of the four major championship cuts. Thomas also failed to make the FedEx Cup.

Notable American golfers not selected for the Ryder Cup include Keegan Bradley, Cameron Young, Denny McCarthy, and Lucas Glover. Dustin Johnson, who went 5-0-0 in the 2021 Ryder Cup, was surprisingly not in consideration for a Captain’s pick.

Team USA Roster Is Set

Your 2023 United States Ryder Cup Team. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FxURF51frR — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) August 29, 2023

With the addition of the six Captain’s picks, the 2023 United States Ryder Cup Team includes:

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clark

Brian Harman

Patrick Cantlay

Max Homa

Xander Schauffele

Brooks Koepka

Sam Burns

Collin Morikawa

Rickie Fowler

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

The United States defeated Europe in the 2021 Ryder Cup, which took place on American soil at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be held from September 29 to October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy.

