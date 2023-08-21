Six golfers have qualified for the United States 2023 Ryder Cup team, including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Ryder Cup 2023: Which Players Have Qualified For Team United States?

Scheffler topped the U.S. Ryder Cup standings after the BMW Championship on Sunday. Scheffler, who finished tied for second at the BMW Championship, led all Americans with 27,617.735 points, more than double Wyndham Clark (13,738.920), who sits in second.

The six golfers who automatically qualified for Team United States based on points are Scheffler, Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, and Xander Schauffele.

Of the six, only Scheffler, Cantlay, and Schauffele have previously played for the U.S. Ryder Cup Team. However, none of those players have competed in Europe for the Ryder Cup.

Six More Golfers Will Make The U.S. Ryder Cup Team

Team U.S. will take 12 golfers to the 2023 Ryder Cup.

It is now on Zach Johnson to select six golfers as captain’s picks, a decision which will occur after the 2023 Tour Championship.

Most reports have Johnson picking from the crop of golfers listed from 7-16 in points.

That list includes Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Denny McCarthy, Justin Thomas, and Lucas Glover.

The 44th Ryder Cup will be held at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy from September 29 – October 1.

