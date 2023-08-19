Golf News and Rumors

Max Homa Sets Course Record At BMW Championship

Gia Nguyen
On Friday, Max Homa made history at Olympia Fields Country Club, hitting a record-breaking 62 to lead the BMW Championship by two shots.

Homa sits at 10-under after the first two rounds.

It’s an incredible accomplishment as the 32-year-old breaks Rickie Fowler’s 2007 and Vijay Singh’s second-round 63 score at the 2003 U.S. Open. Homa’s score in the second round is the lowest in any PGA Tour event or Major Championship round at Olympia Fields.

Homa was well aware of the course record at Olympia Fields after seeing the video board that Chris Kirk was challenging the course record of 63. Somehow, Homa beat him to the punch and currently holds the record for the best score at Olympia Fields.

Max Homa Sets Course Record at BMW Championship

Homa was still able to break the record even with two bogeys on the day. He concluded the second round making 10 birdies to finish with an 8-under 62. The performance gives him a two-shot lead over Kirk heading into the weekend.

Overall, it was a monumental day for Homa. Along with setting the course record, he tied his career high of 10 birdies and his personal best score in a round. He gained 4.32 strokes on the field, which is the season-high for any round this season.

As for the BMW Championship, he leads the field in strokes gained putting with 6.701, in birdies with 13, and in strokes gained total at 9.04. His putting game is also on fire and he proved it by sinking a 135 feet putt on Friday.

Most of Homa’s damage came on the back nine.

“I was thinking to myself, I’ve birdied most of the holes on the back nine, and that was quite a nice feeling,” Homa said. “Sometimes you’re just zoning, but I knew I was making a lot. I heard the standard bearer say something about how he’s getting tired because he had to change the numbers on our thing so much because Pat was making a lot, too. It was just a crazy day.”

Homa Eyes Ryder Cup

With the lead heading into the weekend, Homa’s FedEx Cup projections are up. He’s predicted to lead the FedEx Cup Standings but Homa isn’t just trying to have a better starting position in Atlanta next weekend. He’s looking to make an impression for the Ryder Cup.

“I told Zach [Johnson] last year I was kissing up to him, but then he also said, well, I’d like to not have to pick you, and I said, all right, there’s my promise, I’ll try to get an automatic,” Homa said. “That would be really cool. That’s been kind of my goal since these Playoffs started, to get into that top 6.”

Homa will receive an automatic bid on the Ryder Cup team if he finishes ninth or better at the BMW Championship.

Golf News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Gia Nguyen

