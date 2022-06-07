Bruins fire head coach Bruce Cassidy

The Boston Bruins of the National Hockey League have fired head coach Bruce Cassidy according to the Athletic on Monday. The firing could be considered a surprise because the Bruins made the playoffs in each of the six seasons that Cassidy was at the helm.

In 399 games while coaching the Bruins, Boston had a record of 245 wins, 108 regulation losses and 46 losses in extra time for 536 points and a winning percentage of .672. Cassidy also coached 73 postseason games for Boston from 2016 to 2022, and had a record of 36 wins and 37 losses.

Stanley Cup appearance

Cassidy coached the Boston Bruins to a Stanley Cup Finals appearance in 2019. During the 2018-19 National Hockey League regular season, the Bruins finished in second place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 49 wins, 24 regulation losses and nine losses in extra time for 107 points. They then beat the Toronto Maple Leafs four games to three in the first round, the Columbus Blue Jackets four games to two in the second round, and then the Carolina Hurricanes in a four game sweep in the Eastern Conference Final. The Bruins then lost in seven games to the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final. For the Blues, it was their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.

Related: St. Louis Blues win First Stanley Cup in Franchise History

Improvements from coaching Washington

There is no doubt that Cassidy was much better coaching the Bruins than the Capitals. He briefly coached Washington from 2002 to 2004, and had a record of 47 wins and 47 regulation losses, nine ties and seven losses in extra time for a winning percentage of .500 and 110 points.

Brief time as a NHL player

Cassidy spent six seasons in the NHL as a defenseman with the Chicago Blackhawks from 1983 to 1990. The native of Ottawa, Ontario had four goals and 13 assists for 17 points in 36 games.