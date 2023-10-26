NFL News and Rumors

Buccaneers vs. Bills: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Dan Girolamo
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid

Week 8 starts in Orchard Park as the Buffalo Bills (4-3) play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) on Thursday Night Football. Below, we examine our best Thursday Night Football player props for Buccaneers vs. Bills.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Dalton Kincaid Over 42.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Earlier this week, the Buffalo Bills announced tight end Dawson Knox injured his wrist in the team’s 29-25 loss to the New England Patriots. Knox’s injury requires surgery, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Bills will likely place the tight end on injured reserve. Knox would be out at least four games if placed on IR.

With Knox out, the Bills will turn to rookie Dalton Kincaid at tight end. Drafted out of Utah in the first round, Kincaid struggled in his first six games, catching 19 passes for 118 yards and zero touchdowns.

However, Kincaid’s numbers exploded in Week 7, hauling eight receptions on eight targets for 75 yards. With Knox out for the foreseeable future, Kincaid’s usage will surely increase.

The Buccaneers have allowed 46.0 yards per game against opposing tight ends. If Kincaid hits that average, which he should, he’ll surpass his 42.5 receiving yards total.

Bet on Dalton Kincaid Over 42.5 Receiving Yards (-114) at BetOnline

Baker Mayfield Over 21.5 Completions (-122)

After losing two straight games, the Buccaneers must now go on the road to play an angry Bills team that lost to the Patriots in the final moments of their Week 7 matchup.

Beating the Bills in Buffalo on a short week is a tall order for Baker Mayfield. Through six games, Mayfield’s numbers are average – 1,368 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions with a QBR of 58.7.

Baker now gets to face a Bills defense decimated by injuries. Matt Milano, DaQuan Jones, and Tre’Davious White are out for the season. New York’s Tyrod Taylor and New England’s Mac Jones both found success through the air against the Bills, with each QB completing at least 24 passes.

The Bucs’ running game is one of the worst in the league, with the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game (77.8). If the Bills get out to a nearly lead, Tampa will have to adjust the game script and pass more. Tampa should have some success through the air, so I’m banking on at least 22 completions for Baker.

Bet on Baker Mayfield Over 21.5 Completions (-122) at BetOnline
