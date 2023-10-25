Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season begins with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) traveling to Orchard Park to play the Buffalo Bills (4-3) on Thursday Night Football. Find out how to watch the Buccaneers vs. Bills on Thursday Night Football.

After a 3-1 start, the Bucs head to Buffalo on a two-game losing streak. The Bucs had every chance to beat the Falcons at home in Week 7, but the Tampa offense scored just 13 points.

After a dominating victory against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, the Bills have lost two of their last three games, including a disappointing 29-25 loss to the New England Patriots.

Are you looking to watch the game? Below, find out how to watch Thursday Night Football with a free live stream.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Bills On TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel

A pair of teams vying for playoff position meet on #TNFonPrime 👀 pic.twitter.com/7CAuiDi5ua — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 25, 2023

🏈 Game: Buccaneers vs. Bills

📅 Date : Thursday – Oct. 26, 2023

: Thursday – Oct. 26, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, New York

: Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, New York 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video

Prime Video 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

Watch Buccaneers vs. Bills on Thursday Night Football With a Free Live Stream

The kickoff between the Bucs and Bills is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (reporter) will provide commentary on the broadcast.

TNF Tonight, Prime Video’s pregame show, will preview the game starting at 7 p.m. ET.

NFL+ subscribers can stream Bucs vs. Bills on tablets or mobile devices. The only way to watch the game on over-the-air TV stations is to live in the Tampa or Buffalo markets.

Buccaneers vs. Bills Preview

Josh Allen has owned Thursday Night Football. What does he have in store on #TNFonPrime? pic.twitter.com/IBa2A0Oa0W — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 25, 2023

Which team is favored? BetOnline listed the Buffalo Bills as a massive 9-point favorite.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is Mr. Thursday Night Football. Allen is 5-0 in Thursday Night Football games with 15 touchdowns and a QBR of 107.7

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

