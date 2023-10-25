Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season begins with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) traveling to Orchard Park to play the Buffalo Bills (4-3) on Thursday Night Football. Find out how to watch the Buccaneers vs. Bills on Thursday Night Football.
After a 3-1 start, the Bucs head to Buffalo on a two-game losing streak. The Bucs had every chance to beat the Falcons at home in Week 7, but the Tampa offense scored just 13 points.
After a dominating victory against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, the Bills have lost two of their last three games, including a disappointing 29-25 loss to the New England Patriots.
Are you looking to watch the game? Below, find out how to watch Thursday Night Football with a free live stream.
How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Bills On TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel
A pair of teams vying for playoff position meet on #TNFonPrime 👀 pic.twitter.com/7CAuiDi5ua
— NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 25, 2023
- 🏈 Game: Buccaneers vs. Bills
- 📅 Date: Thursday – Oct. 26, 2023
- 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Location: Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, New York
- 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video
- 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
Watch Buccaneers vs. Bills on Thursday Night Football With a Free Live Stream
The kickoff between the Bucs and Bills is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (reporter) will provide commentary on the broadcast.
TNF Tonight, Prime Video’s pregame show, will preview the game starting at 7 p.m. ET.
NFL+ subscribers can stream Bucs vs. Bills on tablets or mobile devices. The only way to watch the game on over-the-air TV stations is to live in the Tampa or Buffalo markets.
If you plan to place a wager on the game, consider doing it a BetOnline. After placing a wager on BetOnline, customers will receive a free live stream of the Bucs vs. Bills.
Receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on your first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 and get your 50% Bonus.
How To Watch Buccaneers vs. Bills With BetOnline
- Click here to sign up for BetOnline
- Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
- Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
- Place a bet on the Buccaneers vs. Bills
- Stream Buccaneers vs. Bills for free
Click here for terms and conditions.
Buccaneers vs. Bills Preview
Josh Allen has owned Thursday Night Football.
What does he have in store on #TNFonPrime? pic.twitter.com/IBa2A0Oa0W
— NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 25, 2023
Which team is favored? BetOnline listed the Buffalo Bills as a massive 9-point favorite.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is Mr. Thursday Night Football. Allen is 5-0 in Thursday Night Football games with 15 touchdowns and a QBR of 107.7
View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.
|Bet
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Buffalo Bills
|Play
|Moneyline
|+360
|-450
|Point Spread
|+9 (-110)
|-9 (-112)
|Total Points
|Over 43 (-115)
|Under 43 (-105)
*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.