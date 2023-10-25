NFL News and Rumors

How To Watch Buccaneers vs. Bills on Thursday Night Football | Free TNF Live Stream

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook

Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season begins with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) traveling to Orchard Park to play the Buffalo Bills (4-3) on Thursday Night Football. Find out how to watch the Buccaneers vs. Bills on Thursday Night Football.

After a 3-1 start, the Bucs head to Buffalo on a two-game losing streak. The Bucs had every chance to beat the Falcons at home in Week 7, but the Tampa offense scored just 13 points.

After a dominating victory against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, the Bills have lost two of their last three games, including a disappointing 29-25 loss to the New England Patriots.

Are you looking to watch the game? Below, find out how to watch Thursday Night Football with a free live stream.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Bills On TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Buccaneers vs. Bills
  • 📅 Date: Thursday – Oct. 26, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, New York
  • 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

Watch Buccaneers vs. Bills on Thursday Night Football With a Free Live Stream

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield
Sep 10, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The kickoff between the Bucs and Bills is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (reporter) will provide commentary on the broadcast.

TNF Tonight, Prime Video’s pregame show, will preview the game starting at 7 p.m. ET.

NFL+ subscribers can stream Bucs vs. Bills on tablets or mobile devices. The only way to watch the game on over-the-air TV stations is to live in the Tampa or Buffalo markets.

Buccaneers vs. Bills Preview

Which team is favored? BetOnline listed the Buffalo Bills as a massive 9-point favorite.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is Mr. Thursday Night Football. Allen is 5-0 in Thursday Night Football games with 15 touchdowns and a QBR of 107.7

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buffalo Bills Play
Moneyline +360 -450 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +9 (-110) -9 (-112) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43 (-115) Under 43 (-105) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Bills Buccaneers NFL News and Rumors
Arrow to top