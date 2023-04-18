Next week is the 2023 NFL Draft.

Soon, all eyes will be on the Carolina Panthers who traded with the Chicago Bears this offseason to gain the No. 1 overall pick.

The Panthers are elated to be in this position but remain coy about who they are picking.

All signs indicate that Alabama’s Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, will be the No. 1 overall pick and a Carolina Panther within days.

The Panthers Are Completing Due Diligence

To be fair, nothing is official until Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the player’s name next week as the No. 1 overall pick.

The Panthers are doing their appropriate due diligence, and other potential quarterback draftees C.J. Stroud and Will Levis are in Carolina for a workout and discussions on Tuesday.

It is telling that they come in together whereas Carolina hosted Bryce Young separately one week ago.

#Bama QB Bryce Young, a potential No. 1 overall selection, will visit the #Panthers on Tuesday, source says. The Top 30 visit to Carolina is a big step in the exhaustive process to finding the top pick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2023

There were also discussions between Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich and Young on the field at Alabama’s Pro Day back in March.

Carolina Panthers Coach Frank Reich and Bryce Young converse at Alabama Pro Day pic.twitter.com/viTTd6NjxW — DEE SPORTS GUY (@DSports75727469) March 23, 2023

Bryce Young Has Canceled His Pre-Draft Visits

Bryce Young has canceled his pre-draft visits for this week.

Alabama QB Bryce Young has canceled his remaining pre-draft visits, per sources — another sign to back up belief within the league that the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will be the #Panthers’ pick at No. 1 overall. Young also visited the #Texans, who draft No. 2. pic.twitter.com/3Pg53t15ce — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 17, 2023

GM Scott Fitterer Says Team Has “Clarity”

Though he did not elaborate on how the clarity came about, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer seemingly indicates that the team’s decision is already made.

He has not held formal discussions with Reich, but he hints that they are on the same wavelength regardless.

In the event there is a difference of opinion, Fitterer says he will let the final decision up to Reich.

#Panthers GM Scott Fitterer on Bryce Young cancelling remaining pre-draft visits. Says the team has not communicated to Young that he is the No. 1 pick. pic.twitter.com/OIiCmnzhoB — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) April 18, 2023

Fitterer’s Background Offers A Big Clue

Fitterer was part of the Seattle Seahawks organization from 2001-2020.

One of the concerns about Young is his height, but Fitterer has been quick to point out how Russell Wilson has performed at a similar height.

#Panthers GM Scott Fitterer on shorter QBs (Bryce Young) and their passes getting batted down at line: "When Russell Wilson came out of college he had three passed batted down. Bryce had just two." On Bryce Young's weight: "Nutritionally we can do some things. And he's also… — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 18, 2023

The NFL Draft always provides some unforeseen surprises so it is possible that Carolina could go a different direction, but the more likely scenario is that Young becomes a member of the Panthers.

The timeline of when Young starts his first Panthers game is in the air because the Panthers signed Andy Dalton who can start in Week 1 if necessary.