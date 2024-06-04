CeeDee Lamb and Cowboys to “Speed up,” Extension Talks

In the aftermath of Justin Jefferson becoming the highest paid non-quarterback in the league, many star receivers are putting the pressure on their respective teams to grant them new deals. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb, is one of those receivers. It is being reported that he and the Cowboys are expected to “speed up,” contract extension talks. Lamb has solidified himself as a top-10 wideout in the NFL the past few seasons.

CeeDee Lamb and Dallas Cowboys to Amp up Extension Talks

CeeDee Lamb’s Impact

Lamb has developed into a true star wide receiver. Last season, he recorded a league-high 135 receptions, 1,749 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns. On top of that, the former Oklahoma product also logged a catch percentage of 74.6 percent, 13.0 receiving yards per reception, 7.9 receptions per game, and 102.9 receiving yards per game. Last season also marked Lamb’s first career All-Pro selection to go along with his third Pro Bowl selection.

Throughout his career, he has totaled 395 catches, 5,145 receiving yards, 13.0 yards per reception, 32 receiving touchdowns, and 78.0 receiving yards per game. CeeDee Lamb has quickly become quarterback, Dak Prescott’s, favorite target and is in store for another Pro Bowl caliber campaign. It is difficult to say if he will get what Justin Jefferson got (four years, $140 million), but an extremely lucrative contract extension could be in the near future for the star wide receiver.

Can the Dallas Cowboys Make an Extended Playoff Run?

The Dallas Cowboys certainly have the talent on their roster to make a deep playoff run. Dak Prescott is returning. They also boasted one of the best defensive units last year. A unit spearheaded by pass rusher, Micah Parsons, and cornerback, Trevon Diggs. However, they always choke in the postseason. Could this year be different?

It will be difficult considering the Philadelphia Eagles improved this offseason and are only one year removed from making an appearance in the Super Bowl. Not to mention, the NFC has also improved. The Dallas Cowboys should still be considered one of the favorites to snag the one seed. Per FanDuel, Dallas has +120 odds to win their division this coming season with their rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, having the same odds to win the NFC East. The Dallas Cowboys have a deep roster, but it would still behoove them to potentially sign their superstar wide receiver to an extension before it is too late. Especially since he led the league in receptions last season.