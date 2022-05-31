Celtics center Al Horford guaranteed $5 million for next season

The Boston Celtics are playing in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010, and the team announced on Monday night that Al Horford will receive a guaranteed $5 million next season. Even if the Celtics fall short against the Warriors, the center’s contract is secured. There are no strings attached. Of course, if the C’s win their 18th championship, Horford will receive a fully guaranteed $7 million.

According to Brian Robb of MassLive, pertaining to Horford’s contract, the outcome of the 2022 NBA Finals is irrelevant. Brad Stevens and the rest of the Celtics front office are satisfied by the center’s play this season. “League sources tell MassLive that the Celtics are expected to bring Horford back and guarantee the full $26.5 million no matter what happens in the NBA Finals,” explained Robb.

Furthermore, the five-time All-Star averaged 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game during the regular season. In the Eastern Conference Finals, the center averaged 9.8 points, 10 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game against the Heat.

For all the younger fans, Al Horford was selected third overall by the Hawks in the 2007 NBA Draft. The 15-year veteran will celebrate his 36th birthday on Friday. Some say that NBA players begin to decline in their early thirties, but look at LeBron James. He scored 30 points per game with the Lakers this season. Every player is different. Vince Carter is another example.

Al Horford could retire with the Celtics

Before this contract news story broke, Horford was set to earn $26.5 million for the 2022-23 season. But most fans were not anticipating the Celtics to make the NBA Finals. Now, he has a chance to earn bonus money. His partially guaranteed amount is $14.5 million. This amount is part of the center’s four-year, $109 million deal he signed with the 76ers in 2019.

Moreover, it’s no secret that Horford is thrilled to be playing back with the Celtics right now. The player signed a multi-year contract with the organization in 2016, but he decided to sign with the 76ers three years later.

Then, along with Theo Maledon, Vasilije Micic and a 2025 first-round draft pick, he was traded to the Thunder on Dec. 8, 2o20. In exchange, Philadelphia received Terrance Ferguson, Vincent Poirier and Danny Green.

On Jun. 18, 2021, Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round draft pick were traded by the Thunder to the Celtics for Kemba Walker, a 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2025 second-round draft pick.

After checking out the Basketball-Reference career statistics, Horford has a 12.2% probability of making the NBA hall of fame. Though, even if the Celtics win the 2022 NBA Finals, he would still not have accomplished enough for voters to pick him. No matter what happens, a ring would help his legacy. For all we know, Al Horford could retire with Boston.

