NFL News and Rumors

Chicago Bears Rookie Offensive Tackle Darnell Wright Accidentally Conditioned As A Wide Receiver In Offseason

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Darnell Wright

Darnell Wright came to training camp in tip-top shape and aced his conditioning tests.

Wright, the Chicago Bears No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is an offensive lineman out of Tennessee.

It is not uncommon for a rookie first-round pick to work hard after the draft, but Wright dropped 16 pounds, none of which was muscle, and got better and faster.

What prompted all of his success was an error that may turn out to be hugely beneficial to Wright as he starts his NFL career.

He followed the running workouts for wide receivers not offensive linemen.

NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho breaks down the difference in this TikTok video.

Check it out.

@emmanuelacho Darnell Wright is a dog y’all 🤣🤣 He lost 16 pounds training for the WR conditioning test instead of the Lineman test.. y’all gotta hear this: #nfl #footballtiktok #chicagobears #lineman #conditioning #darnellwright ♬ original sound – Emmanuel Acho

The Bears Have High Hopes For 2023

It’s training camp so all 32 NFL teams have high hopes for the 2023 season.

The Bears are especially eager to turn the page from their 10-game losing streak that ended a dismal 6-11 2022 season.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Bears NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Jalen Hurts Eagles NFC Championship.

The Worst Kept Secret Is Officially Out: Philadelphia Eagles Will Wear Throwback Kelly Green Uniforms In 2023

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  29min
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws the ball.
19,000 Fans Attend Baltimore Ravens Open Practice On Saturday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Syndication: PackersNews
Green Bay Packers Publicly Wish LB Jonathan Garvin Happy Birthday Three Hours Before Releasing Him
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 28 2023
NFL News and Rumors
california kansas Illinois Sports Betting super bowl
NFL Fans React To T-Shirts Seen At Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 28 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton
Sean Payton Walks Back Comments About Nathaniel Hackett, Jets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 28 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers
NFL QB Joe Flacco Is Spotted On Wildwood, New Jersey Boardwalk
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 28 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Will Miss Several Weeks With Calf Strain
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 28 2023
More News
Arrow to top