Darnell Wright came to training camp in tip-top shape and aced his conditioning tests.

Wright, the Chicago Bears No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is an offensive lineman out of Tennessee.

It is not uncommon for a rookie first-round pick to work hard after the draft, but Wright dropped 16 pounds, none of which was muscle, and got better and faster.

What prompted all of his success was an error that may turn out to be hugely beneficial to Wright as he starts his NFL career.

He followed the running workouts for wide receivers not offensive linemen.

The Bears Have High Hopes For 2023

It’s training camp so all 32 NFL teams have high hopes for the 2023 season.

The Bears are especially eager to turn the page from their 10-game losing streak that ended a dismal 6-11 2022 season.

