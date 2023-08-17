NFL News and Rumors

Chiefs Superfan, Xaviar Babudar, Known As “ChiefsAholic” Is Indicted On 19 Counts Including Money Laundering

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
ChiefsAholic

On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, a 29-year-old Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as “ChiefsAholic” whose real name is Xaviar Babudar was indicted on 19 counts including money laundering and bank robbery.


The indictments were handed down by the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Missouri.

The 19 counts are broken down as follows: three counts of armed bank robbery, one count of bank theft, 11 counts of money laundering, and four counts of transporting stolen property across state lines.

Babudar is linked to multiple robberies spanning from March 2, 2022, to December 16, 2022.

He allegedly stole $800,000.

Babudar is accused of laundering the stolen money through casinos.

He allegedly used the funds to attend the Chiefs’ home and away games wearing his infamous gray wolf suit.

While out on bond, Babudar allegedly won bets from an Illinois sportsbook on the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl and Patrick Mahomes being named the MVP.

Babudar reportedly cut his ankle bracelet and used that money to live on the run.

He was on the run for over three months until he was captured in Sacramento, California on July 7.

Babudar’s defense attorney, Matthew T. Merryman “believes his innocence will ultimately be proven to the public and we are confident that once all of the facts are known that he will be redeemed in the eyes of his supporters, admirers and the Chiefs Kingdom.”

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Topics  
Chiefs NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Ronald Darby

Baltimore Ravens Sign CB Ronald Darby

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  42min
NFL News and Rumors
Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams
Lions WR Jameson Williams Will Likely Miss Rest Of Preseason With Leg Injury
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
How to Bet the bengals in ohio sports betting
Judge Rules That Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon Is Not Guilty of Charges Stemming From January Road Rage Incident
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Cam Akers NFL Player Props and Free Picks for the NFC Championship
Los Angeles Rams RB Cam Akers Thrown Out Of Practice After Fight With Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 16 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Russell Gage
Bucs WR Russell Gage Out For Season With Knee Injury
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 16 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson
Top-10 Highest-Paid NFL Quarterbacks In 2023
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 16 2023
NFL News and Rumors
panthers ol looking for answers (1)
NFL Preseason 2023: Carolina Panthers’ OL Dilemma Evolving Into Problem Following Crash Against New York Jets
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Aug 16 2023
More News
Arrow to top