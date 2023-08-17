On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, a 29-year-old Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as “ChiefsAholic” whose real name is Xaviar Babudar was indicted on 19 counts including money laundering and bank robbery.



The indictments were handed down by the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Missouri.

The 19 counts are broken down as follows: three counts of armed bank robbery, one count of bank theft, 11 counts of money laundering, and four counts of transporting stolen property across state lines.

Babudar is linked to multiple robberies spanning from March 2, 2022, to December 16, 2022.

He allegedly stole $800,000.

Babudar is accused of laundering the stolen money through casinos.

He allegedly used the funds to attend the Chiefs’ home and away games wearing his infamous gray wolf suit.

While out on bond, Babudar allegedly won bets from an Illinois sportsbook on the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl and Patrick Mahomes being named the MVP.

Babudar reportedly cut his ankle bracelet and used that money to live on the run.

He was on the run for over three months until he was captured in Sacramento, California on July 7.

Babudar’s defense attorney, Matthew T. Merryman “believes his innocence will ultimately be proven to the public and we are confident that once all of the facts are known that he will be redeemed in the eyes of his supporters, admirers and the Chiefs Kingdom.”

“‘ChiefsAholic’ has entertained, inspired, unified and motivated Kansas Citians, the Chiefs Kingdom and hundreds of millions of football fans around the globe” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oKr535tQOo — Steven Abramo (@Flaxonflax) August 17, 2023

