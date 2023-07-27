NFL News and Rumors

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Carted Off Practice Field With Reported Calf Injury

Wendi Oliveros
Cincinnati Bengals fans could be letting out a huge sigh of relief.

Quarterback Joe Burrow was injured during 11 x 11 play at training camp, and some fans thought it could be an Achilles injury.

There was no contact in the play, but Burrow is seen pulling up before sitting down on the ground.


It reportedly is not an Achilles issue, Bengals Coach Zach Taylor told the media it is a calf injury.


Bengals QB Jake Browning said the injury occurred on a broken play.

 

Burrow’s Contract

There is a lot on the line for Joe Burrow.

Since Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert signed his blockbuster extension, Burrow is expected to be next.

He will most likely be the highest-paid player in NFL history.

An injury that required Burrow to sit out and recuperate could impact those contract talks.

Burrow’s 2023 Backup Is Trevor Siemian

In May, the Bengals signed former Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian to a one-year deal.

Trevor Siemian is the current Bengals’ backup QB. Seems like a nice guy but I hope we never have to speak his name again this year.

Siemian joins 2019 undrafted free agent Jake Browning who has been with the Bengals since 2021.

 

Bengals NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
