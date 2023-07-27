Cincinnati Bengals fans could be letting out a huge sigh of relief.

Quarterback Joe Burrow was injured during 11 x 11 play at training camp, and some fans thought it could be an Achilles injury.

There was no contact in the play, but Burrow is seen pulling up before sitting down on the ground.

Here is the play on which Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow suffered what head coach Zac Taylor called a calf injury: 🎥 @CalebNoeTV pic.twitter.com/eq9PzWKghv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2023



It reportedly is not an Achilles issue, Bengals Coach Zach Taylor told the media it is a calf injury.

#Bengals coach Zac Taylor tells reporters it was a calf injury for Joe Burrow. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 27, 2023



Bengals QB Jake Browning said the injury occurred on a broken play.

Burrow’s tweak came on a broken play. Jake Browning said at practice, “You play like a normal game and try to make it as realistic as possible. When the play breaks down, the point of practice is to make it as real as possible.” “This team has been used to some crazy situations… — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) July 27, 2023

Burrow’s Contract

There is a lot on the line for Joe Burrow.

Since Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert signed his blockbuster extension, Burrow is expected to be next.

He will most likely be the highest-paid player in NFL history.

An injury that required Burrow to sit out and recuperate could impact those contract talks.

@jjones9 joins @AdamSchein with an update on Joe Burrow’s new contract 👀 pic.twitter.com/4cGxmQm206 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) July 26, 2023

Burrow’s 2023 Backup Is Trevor Siemian

In May, the Bengals signed former Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian to a one-year deal.

Trevor Siemian is the current Bengals’ backup QB. Seems like a nice guy but I hope we never have to speak his name again this year.

Siemian joins 2019 undrafted free agent Jake Browning who has been with the Bengals since 2021.