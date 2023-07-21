The Cincinnati Bengals announced the induction of two former Pro Bowl players, Boomer Esiason, and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, into its ring of honor during the 2023 NFL season.

The ceremony will be held during halftime of the September 25th Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The #Bengals will induct Chad Ochocinco and Boomer Esiason into their Ring of Honor during a Monday Night Football halftime ceremony on September 25th, when they face the Rams. pic.twitter.com/LuTI5epf1N — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 20, 2023

Boomer Esiason

62-year-old Boomer Esiason was the second-round, 38th overall pick, in the 1984 NFL Draft

He played with the Bengals from 1984-1992.

Esiason was the NFL MVP in 1988 and the Man of the Year in 1995.

He led the 12-4 Bengals to Super Bowl 33 in the 1989 season.

Esiason’s team was defeated by the San Francisco 49ers by the score of 20-16.

After retiring from playing in 1997, Esiason has been involved in broadcasting and media and has continued his neverending pursuit of fundraising for The Boomer Esiason Foundation which he started after his son Gunnar was born with Cystic Fibrosis.

A few reasons why Boomer Esiason will be inducted into the ROH ⬇️ More highlights on https://t.co/KpeqK4SiJU pic.twitter.com/TpVHROrk7W — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 20, 2023

Boomer Esiason learns he’s being inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor while live on-air! pic.twitter.com/PPV9RbWAVl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 20, 2023

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson

45-year-old Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson was the second-round, 36th overall pick, in the 2001 NFL Draft.

He played with the Bengals from 2001-2010.

Johnson is the franchise leader in touchdowns (66) and receiving yards (10,783).

Chad Johnson says that being named to the #Bengals ROH is the top of the mountain for him.” “This is at the very top. Cincinnati, the fans, the organization, they embraced me. The true, authentic, original me. They didn’t ask me to conform.” @ochocinco said he’s celebrating… pic.twitter.com/NKsKxljjq1 — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) July 20, 2023



He is honored to be named to the Ring of Honor.

Johnson said:

“Cincinnati, the organization, the fans, they embraced me, my true authentic, organic self. They didn’t want me to change. They allowed me to be myself. That to me is what means the most.”