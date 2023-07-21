NFL News and Rumors

Cincinnati Bengals Will Add Two Former Pro Bowlers Into Ring Of Honor In 2023

Wendi Oliveros
The Cincinnati Bengals announced the induction of two former Pro Bowl players, Boomer Esiason, and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, into its ring of honor during the 2023 NFL season.

The ceremony will be held during halftime of the September 25th Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Boomer Esiason

62-year-old Boomer Esiason was the second-round, 38th overall pick, in the 1984 NFL Draft

He played with the Bengals from 1984-1992.

Esiason was the NFL MVP in 1988 and the Man of the Year in 1995.

He led the 12-4 Bengals to Super Bowl 33 in the 1989 season.

Esiason’s team was defeated by the San Francisco 49ers by the score of 20-16.

After retiring from playing in 1997, Esiason has been involved in broadcasting and media and has continued his neverending pursuit of fundraising for The Boomer Esiason Foundation which he started after his son Gunnar was born with Cystic Fibrosis.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson

45-year-old Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson was the second-round, 36th overall pick, in the 2001 NFL Draft.

He played with the Bengals from 2001-2010.

Johnson is the franchise leader in touchdowns (66) and receiving yards (10,783).


He is honored to be named to the Ring of Honor.

Johnson said:

“Cincinnati, the organization, the fans, they embraced me, my true authentic, organic self. They didn’t want me to change. They allowed me to be myself. That to me is what means the most.”

Bengals
Arrow to top