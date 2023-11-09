Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is reportedly out for the team’s Week 10 game against the Houston Texans.

Higgins injured his hamstring in practice on Wednesday.

#Bengals WR Tee Higgins, who did not practice today after injuring his hamstring in practice yesterday, is expected to miss this Sunday’s game vs the #Texans, sources say. He’ll be evaluated on a week-to-week basis going forward. pic.twitter.com/LTfChAXOA6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2023

The Bengals are riding a four-game winning streak.

They are in a three-way tie for second place in the AFC North at 5-3 with the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Higgins has 328 yards receiving in 2023.

About 1/3 of those yards came in the Week 9 win over the Buffalo Bills when he had 8 receptions out of 9 targets for 110 yards.

After the Buffalo game, Burrow complemented Higgins’ preparation and intelligence.

His abilities are not touted as much as Ja’Marr Chase’s.

Higgins is an excellent WR2 who is able to make plays when Chase is covered.

He has two touchdown catches on the season; both came in the Week 2 loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bengals offense has started looking like what fans expected in recent weeks after a slow start that had them winless after two games.

A lot of the recent success is attributed to quarterback Joe Burrow’s improved health.

He admitted that he can now run comfortably which has made a huge difference; the preseason calf injury took time to heal.

Joe Burrow speaks on the current state of this Bengals team.@melissastark | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/kywoqwTgiB — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 6, 2023

Joe Burrow knew he was going to feed Tee Higgins.@JoeyB 🤝 @teehiggins5 pic.twitter.com/6EW4uEWwqJ — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 6, 2023

Hopefully his absence and injury are not prolonged.

Watch the Bengals host the 4-4 Houston Texans at 1:00 PM EST on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on CBS.