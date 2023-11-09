NFL News and Rumors

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Reportedly Will Miss Week 10 Houston Texans Game

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Tee Higgins NFL Player Props and Free Picks for Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is reportedly out for the team’s Week 10 game against the Houston Texans.

Higgins injured his hamstring in practice on Wednesday.

The Bengals are riding a four-game winning streak.

They are in a three-way tie for second place in the AFC North at 5-3 with the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Higgins has 328 yards receiving in 2023.

About 1/3 of those yards came in the Week 9 win over the Buffalo Bills when he had 8 receptions out of 9 targets for 110 yards.

After the Buffalo game, Burrow complemented Higgins’ preparation and intelligence.

His abilities are not touted as much as Ja’Marr Chase’s.

Higgins is an excellent WR2 who is able to make plays when Chase is covered.

He has two touchdown catches on the season; both came in the Week 2 loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bengals offense has started looking like what fans expected in recent weeks after a slow start that had them winless after two games.

A lot of the recent success is attributed to quarterback Joe Burrow’s improved health.

He admitted that he can now run comfortably which has made a huge difference; the preseason calf injury took time to heal.

Hopefully his absence and injury are not prolonged.

Watch the Bengals host the 4-4 Houston Texans at 1:00 PM EST on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on CBS.

Bengals NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
