The UFC heads to Paris, France for a stacked UFC Fight Night event. We have a heavyweight main event fight between former two-time title challenger Ciryl Gane and the surging “Polar Bear” Serghei Spivac. This will be Gane’s first fight since losing by first-round submission to Jon Jones in February 2023. Meanwhile, Spivac is streaking at the right time with three wins in a row with all three wins coming inside the distance.
In Gane’s last fight, he lost by first-round submission against the GOAT Jon Jones for the undisputed heavyweight championship. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $500,000, with a promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $532,000
Ciryl Gane’s Net Worth
Ciryl Gane has been in the UFC for a long time and he has made an estimated $2.8 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $2 Million.
Ciryl Gane has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2018 and cut his cloth on the Canadian regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2019.
Ciryl Gane’s UFC Record
Ciryl Gane holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 11-2 which includes 5 wins by knockout and 3 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 8-2 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Paris.
Ciryl Gane’s Next Fight
Ciryl Gane will fight surging heavyweight contender Serghei Spivac in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC Paris. This fight will be held at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.
The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Ciryl Gane (-164) making him the slight favorite.
Ciryl Gane’s, Height, Weight, Girlfriend
Ciryl Gane fights out of Paris, France.
Gane is currently not in a known relationship.
- Age: 31
- Born: Waianae, Hawaii
- Height: 6’4″
- Weight: 247.5 pounds
- Reach: 81″
- Coach/Trainer: Fernand Lopez
