Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Diagnosed With A Torn Meniscus

Dan Girolamo
Clippers Kawhi Leonard stands and stares.

Los Angeles Clippers Kawhi Leonard has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The injury caused Leonard to miss the final three games in the Clippers’ opening-round series against the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix defeated Los Angeles 4-1 in the series.

Kawhi Leonard Injured Knee During Game 1

In Game 1 of the opening-round contest against the Suns, Leonard aggravated his knee but finished the game and played in Game 2. However, the knee injury forced the Clippers’ superstar to miss the final three games of the series.

When Leonard played, he was not only the best player on the floor, but the best player in the NBA Playoffs.

In Game 1, Leonard was spectacular, scoring 38 points, while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out five assists in a 115-110 Clippers’ victory over the Suns.

Leonard followed up the sensational Game 1 performance with a terrific Game 2 effort of 31 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. However, the Clippers fell to the Suns 123-109 to even the series at 1-1.

Without Kawhi and Paul George, who was out with a leg injury, the Clippers were no match for the Suns, losing the next three games to be eliminated from the playoffs.

Kawhi Leonard Struggles To Stay On The Court

There is no denying Leonard’s talent. He’s a superstar forward and arguably the best two-way player in the NBA. Leonard is a two-time NBA Finals MVP with two teams: San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors.

Unfortunately, Leonard struggles to stay on the court due to constant injuries.

In the 2021 Western Conference Semifinals, Leonard suffered a partial tear in his right ACL, sidelining him for the rest of the playoffs. Leonard miss the entire 2021-2022 season.

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

