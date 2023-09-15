Deion Sanders is changing college football forever.

Since joining the Colorado Buffaloes last year, Sanders has turned around a 1-11 program with a 2-0 start this year. He’s made a huge impact on the football program and on the city of Boulder, Colorado.

Colorado hosted Nebraska for its first home game last weekend and the game had a huge economic impact on the city, thanks to a sold-out Folsom Field.

Colorado has already brought in over 80 new players and sold out season tickets. They’ve increased their merch by 700% and it’s still continuing to grow.

Sanders claims that Colorado’s first home game brought in over $18 million for the city.

Deion Sanders Brings in $18 Million for Boulder’s Economy Over Weekend

Last Saturday’s game versus Nebraska drew the largest home crowd that Colorado football has since in 15 years. The Buffaloes took on the Cornhuskers in front of a sold-out crowd of 53,241 fans on Saturday.

Colorado went on to win their home opener 36-14 against the Cornhuskers. Coach Prime has led the squad to an impressive 2-0 record, already doubling the team’s win total from the 2022 season. His presence has been huge for the Colorado and Coach Prime recently said the season opener brought in $18 million in profits for the city.

Hotels were completely booked and Colorado has suddenly become the most expensive ticket in college football.

Colorado Football’s Financial Impact on Boulder

There’s no doubt that Colorado Football is having a huge financial impact on the university and the city. This past weekend both Colorado and the Denver Broncos hosted home games and the Boulder Chamber of Commerce estimated that the games brought in a total of $40 million in additional revenue.

Currently, every sold-out Colorado home game is projected to bring in at least $17 million in revenue. The numbers continue to climb as ticket prices soar and as the hype around the Buffaloes continues to build.

Next weekend, Colorado will be hosting their in-state rivals Colorado State and ESPN will be on the grounds for the high-profile game for the third straight week.

For the first time since 1996, College Gameday is headed to Colorado. The game is expected to bring out high-profile guests and celebrities, as it will be the first time that these two rivals have played against each other since 2019.

