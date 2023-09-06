The buzz around campus in Boulder, Colorado has never been more electric than it is right now. New head coach Deion Sanders has made an immediate impact both on and off the field. After the Buffaloes’ latest upset win, ticket prices have gone through the roof for Colorado’s home opener versus Nebraska.

The Deion Sanders effect is real and Coach Prime has made a huge impact on the program just one week into the college football season.

The Colorado Buffaloes were 20-point underdogs against TCU, the runner-up in the College Football Playoff National Championship last season. Behind Coach Prime, Colorado beat TCU 45-42 and his son, Shedeur Sanders, set the school record with 510 passing yards and four touchdowns in his first game.

Suddenly, the get-in price for Colorado’s next contest against Nebraska is more expensive than any Week 1 NFL matchup.

Colorado Tickets Against Nebraska Are More Expensive Than Any NFL Season Opener

Since the upset win over TCU on Saturday, Colorado vs Nebraska tickets are selling for $476 to get in through the gate.

Last year, fans could attend every single Colorado home game for a grand total of $222. Now tickets for the game are up 79% compared to last week alone.

Prior to the TCU game, Colorado’s home opener against Nebraska was around $266.

In fact, Buffaloes’ home opener game on the secondary market is more expensive than any upcoming Week 1 NFL matchup.

The three most expensive Week 1 NFL games include the New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles ($286), Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers ($332), and Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions ($162).

Tickets to see Coach Prime and his team are 43% more expensive than the most expensive NFL game this weekend. Since the upset over TCU, the Buffaloes have sold $430,000 in ticket sales and the Coach Prime effect doesn’t just stop there.

Gauging Deion Sanders’ Significant Impact at Colorado

With their incredible win last weekend over TCU, Colorado has gained over 147,000 new social media followers.

Coach Prime has made a huge impact on the school and program. After moving to the Big 12 next season, Sanders is prepared to make Colorado University a lot of money.

Even though he’s brought in over 80 new players to the team, the overhaul hasn’t just happened on the field.

Coach Sanders has already increased merch sales by 700% and added over 1 million followers to their social media accounts.

Despite paying Sanders $30 million for his contract, Sanders is well worth the money.

Colorado has already sold out season tickets and after the TCU game, they have two serious candidates for the Heisman Trophy in Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

