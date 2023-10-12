Corey Seager red hot as Texas Rangers reach the ALCS

The Texas Rangers are the first team in the 2023 Major League Baseball postseason to advance to a league championship series. On Tuesday, the Rangers thumped the Baltimore Orioles 7-1, and in the process won the American League Divisional Series three games to none. A major reason why the Rangers have had so much postseason success is because of the offensive skill of shortstop Corey Seager of Charlotte, North Carolina. In five consecutive playoff games for the Rangers in the 2023 postseason (Rangers also beat the Tampa Bay Rays two games to none in the American League Wildcard Series), Seager has reached base a minimum of three times in each contest. He is the fourth player in Major League Baseball history to accomplish the feat.

Inside Look at the Streak

Seager had one single, one double, one walk and reached on base once due to an error on October 3 in a 4-0 Rangers win over the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of the American League Wildcard Series. He then had two doubles, one walk and reached on base due to an error on October 4 in a 7-1 Rangers win over the Rays in game two of the American League Wildcard Series. Then in game one of the American League Divisional Series on October 7, Seager had one single and two walks in a 3-2 Rangers win over the Baltimore Orioles. Then in game two of the ALDS on October 8, he had five walks in an 11-8 Rangers win over the Orioles. Seager set the MLB record for most times a player has walked in a single postseason game. Then in game three of the ALDS on Tuesday, he had one home run and two walks in the six-run Texas win.

2023 MLB Postseason Statistics

Seager is batting .429 with six hits in 14 at bats. He has scored six runs, and had one home run and three runs batted in, three doubles, a remarkable 11 walks, and 12 total bases.

Who are the other three players to reach safely a minimum of three times in five straight postseason games?

The other three players to reach safely in five straight playoff games were Edgar Martinez of the Seattle Mariners (1995), Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants (2002) and David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox (2013).