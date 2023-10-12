MLB News and Rumors

Corey Seager red hot as Texas Rangers reach the ALCS

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Corey Seager

The Texas Rangers are the first team in the 2023 Major League Baseball postseason to advance to a league championship series. On Tuesday, the Rangers thumped the Baltimore Orioles 7-1, and in the process won the American League Divisional Series three games to none. A major reason why the Rangers have had so much postseason success is because of the offensive skill of shortstop Corey Seager of Charlotte, North Carolina. In five consecutive playoff games for the Rangers in the 2023 postseason (Rangers also beat the Tampa Bay Rays two games to none in the American League Wildcard Series), Seager has reached base a minimum of three times in each contest. He is the fourth player in Major League Baseball history to accomplish the feat.

Inside Look at the Streak

Seager had one single, one double, one walk and reached on base once due to an error on October 3 in a 4-0 Rangers win over the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of the American League Wildcard Series. He then had two doubles, one walk and reached on base due to an error on October 4 in a 7-1 Rangers win over the Rays in game two of the American League Wildcard Series. Then in game one of the American League Divisional Series on October 7, Seager had one single and two walks in a 3-2 Rangers win over the Baltimore Orioles. Then in game two of the ALDS on October 8, he had five walks in an 11-8 Rangers win over the Orioles. Seager set the MLB record for most times a player has walked in a single postseason game. Then in game three of the ALDS on Tuesday, he had one home run and two walks in the six-run Texas win.

2023 MLB Postseason Statistics

Seager is batting .429 with six hits in 14 at bats. He has scored six runs, and had one home run and three runs batted in, three doubles, a remarkable 11 walks, and 12 total bases.

Who are the other three players to reach safely a minimum of three times in five straight postseason games?

The other three players to reach safely in five straight playoff games were Edgar Martinez of the Seattle Mariners (1995), Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants (2002) and David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox (2013).

 

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Rangers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Jose Abreu

Jose Abreu ties Astros franchise record for most RBIs in a playoff game

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
MLB News and Rumors
Mitch Garver
Orioles and Dodgers on brink of elimination in 2023 MLB Playoffs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 10 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Jim Poole
MLB relief pitcher Jim Poole dies of ALS
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 10 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Harmon Killebrew
Who Are The Top 10 Minnesota Twins Home Run Hitters Ever?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 9 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Houston Astros
Rest Wins Over Rust In MLB Division Series Game 1s, Preview Of Game 2 Schedules
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 8 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League
Sandy Alcantara and Kyle Wright to miss 2024 season with surgeries
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 7 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Ross Atkins
Twitter reacts to Blue Jays not firing Ross Atkins and John Schneider
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top