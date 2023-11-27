College Football

Could Ohio State Fire Ryan Day After Another Loss to Michigan? A Look at His Contract, Buyout and Overall Record

David Evans
In the high-stakes world of college football, few positions carry as much pressure and expectation as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ryan Day, the current coach, finds himself in a complex situation, where his impressive overall record of 56-7 is overshadowed by a more critical statistic: his 1-3 record against arch-rival Michigan. This has sparked intense debates among fans, alumni, and sports commentators about his future at Ohio State.

The recent loss to Michigan, marking the third consecutive defeat in this high-profile college football rivalry, has intensified scrutiny on Day. The importance of this game in the Buckeyes’ culture cannot be overstated, and the disappointment is enormous.

This is especially true given Michigan’s challenges, including the suspension of their coach, Jim Harbaugh. The loss likely ends Ohio State’s College Football Playoff hopes, and now fans are questioning Day’s ability to coach in big games.

With all that in mind, let’s take a look at Ryan Day’s contract, salary, buyout, and overall record at Ohio State.

Ryan Day Contract and Salary

Day’s contract with Ohio State reflects the university’s high regard for his coaching prowess. His contract, recently extended to run through 2028 is a five-year agreement.

His salary after a 5.25% pay raise in 2023, now stands at a massive $10.2 million.

The contract represents not just a financial commitment, but also a statement of trust and expectation from the university, binding Day’s fortunes closely with the success of the Buckeyes.

Incentives

Also included in Day’s contract are incentives that include:

  • Academic Performance: Up to $150,000 for team GPA milestones
  • Winning Big Ten East: $50,000
  • Winning Big Ten Championship: $100,000
  • New Year’s 6 Bowl Appearance: $200,000
  • College Football Playoff Semifinals Appearance: $250,000
  • College Football Playoff Championship Game Appearance: $350,000
  • Big Ten Coach of the Year: $50,000
  • National Coach of the Year: $100,000

Ryan Day Buyout

Should Ohio State decide to part ways with Day, the financial implications are substantial. The contract includes a hefty buyout clause of $46.22 million if he is terminated in 2023.

This amount, ranking among the top-ten highest in college football, underscores the significant investment the university has made in Day. The hefty buyout and Day’s performance will likely keep him in his role, but it hasn’t stopped some from calling for him to be fired.

In a now deleted tweet, former Buckeyes player Maurice Clarett said that he loved Ryan Day, but the coach”gotta go.” Meanwhile, other Buckeyes fans are also calling for his head.

Ryan Day Overall Record

  • Overall Record: 56-7
  • Big Ten Record: 39-3
  • Record vs. Michigan: 1-3
  • CFP Record: 1-2
  • 2 x Big Ten Championships

Despite an impressive overall record of 56-7, including two Big Ten championships and an appearance in a National Championship game, Day’s tenure is marred by his performance against Michigan. The 1-3 record against the Wolverines has become a point of contention, overshadowing his broader achievements.

This focus on the Michigan rivalry highlights the unique pressures of coaching at Ohio State. Success is often measured not just in wins and losses, but in the ability to triumph over historic rivals. With a failure to overcome the Wolverines in their last three attempts, will the Buckeyes administration decide to look elsewhere or persist with Ryan Day?

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF Ohio State Buckeyes
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
