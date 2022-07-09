Damian Lillard agrees to two-year max extension with Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard has agreed to a two-year max extension with the Trail Blazers. This two-year extension was added to his existing contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Lillard’s maximum contract will now carry through the 2026-27 season, and this deal will give him a total of five years and almost $270 million.

Lillard’s two-year max extension is estimated to be worth up to $120 million. However, this number depends on the salary cap for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. At the bare minimum, the six-time All-Star can expect to see at least $106 million. Also, the final year of the guard’s new contract is his player option.

Damian Lillard appeared in only 29 games last season

In the 2021-22 NBA season, Lillard averaged 24 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists in just 29 games played. Plus, he averaged 40.2% shooting from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range. He played until mid-January, when he underwent surgery on his abdominal injury.

In March, the guard was ruled out for the remainder of the season. Last October, the guard was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. Furthermore, in the Trail Blazers’ 118-111 win against the 76ers on Nov. 20, Lillard ended his performance with 39 points, 7 assists and 3 blocks in 37 minutes played.

Then, in the Trail Blazers’ 125-116 win over the Hornets on Dec. 17, Lillard scored a season-high 43 points in 37 minutes of action. While the 10-year veteran is one of the best players in the league when he’s healthy, the guard might not be with Portland in the coming months. A trade could be in the works.

For the first time since Lillard’s rookie season, the Trail Blazers missed the playoffs. They finished 27-55 (.329), and the team ranked 13th overall in the Western Conference. Last year, fans thought the Lakers would trade multiple first-round draft picks to the Trail Blazers for Damian Lillard. Of course, it was prior to the Russell Westbrook trade.

How much longer will Lillard stay with the Trail Blazers?

On Friday, when Damian Lillard was asked why Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen ignored his calls and emails, he responded with this statement: “I’m not sure where that story came from. Every time I’ve ever reached out to Jody, she has always taken time to speak with me. I never sent an email or none of that. I have a great relationship with management and ownership.”

During this offseason, Trail Blazers G.M. Joe Cronin signed Gary Payton II. Not to mention, the Pistons traded Ismael Kamagate and Jerami Grant to the team for Gabriele Procida, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2025 second-round draft pick and a 2026 second-round draft pick. Cronin is doing everything he can to build around his star player.

Plus, Portland’s front office re-signed Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic. The fans will be happy to see Lillard back on the court next season. However, it’s unclear how much longer he’ll stay in Portland. The team last made the Western Conference Finals during the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Let’s put it this way, the Trail Blazers need him more than he needs them. Damian Lillard turns 32 next week. If he wants to leave, he’ll demand a trade at some point.

