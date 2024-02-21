NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his second mock draft on Tuesday morning. Which players does Jeremiah have at the top of the draft? Below, examine Daniel Jeremiah’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0.

Daniel Jeremiah’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0

Below are the first ten selections in Jeremiah’s latest mock draft.

Chicago Bears (via Carolina) – QB Caleb Williams, USC Washington Commanders – QB Drake Maye, UNC New England Patriots – WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State Arizona Cardinals – WR Malik Nabers, LSU Los Angeles Chargers – OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame New York Giants – QB Jayden Daniels, LSU Tennessee Titans – OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State Atlanta Falcons – QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan Chicago Bears – WR Rome Odunze, Washington New York Jets – OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Jeremiah’s top 10 includes four QBs, three WRs, three OTs, and zero defensive players.

The decision that will grab headlines is McCarthy to the Falcons at pick No. 8. The Falcons desperately need a franchise quarterback. Current Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is a player the Falcons should pursue. If Atlanta does not land Fields, Jeremiah believes the Falcons will be “aggressive” and take a quarterback.

“A lot of people around the NFL expect the Falcons to be aggressive when it comes to finding a quarterback in this year’s draft,” Jeremiah wrote about McCarthy to Atlanta. “They could trade up or, as they do in this case, stay at No. 8 and bet on McCarthy’s traits.”

Other News And Notes From Daniel Jeremiah’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0

On the latest @MoveTheSticks podcast, DJ & @LanceZierlein break down DJ's full first round Mock @NFLDraft 2.0. Plus, the guys continue the championship foundation series, this time by breaking down the AFC North 👇 Full episode: https://t.co/19jYRqXJLM pic.twitter.com/6Okd07kCla — NFL Podcasts (@NFL_Podcasts) February 20, 2024

The other headline from the top 10 is Daniels to the Giants at pick No. 6. The Giants have Daniel Jones on the books for at least one more season. However, Jones’ health and poor play in 2023 may lead New York to draft the dynamic Daniels.

“I don’t make trade projections in mock drafts this early in the process, which is why Daniels is still available at No. 6,” Jeremiah wrote about Daniels to the Giants. “I wouldn’t rule out the Giants trying to move up for a quarterback, but in this scenario, Daniels falls into their lap.”

The first defensive player taken in Jeremiah’s latest mock draft is Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner to the Minnesota Vikings at pick No. 11.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, one of the most versatile players in the draft, is mocked at No. 18 by the Cincinnati Bengals.