Featured

David Montgomery Becomes Seventh-Highest Paid Running Back

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates with running back David Montgomery

The Detroit Lions are retaining a key part of their ground attack. Per Adam Schefter, the Lions have officially signed David Montgomery to a two-year contract extension. The deal is reportedly worth $18.25 million with $10.5 million in new guaranteed money. The deal will make the former Chicago Bears running back the seventh-highest paid running back in the entire NFL. After Week Six, Montgomery and the Detroit Lions are 4-1 after an impressive 47-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. A game that saw David Montgomery log two rushing touchdowns on 12 carries for 80 rushing yards. He also averaged 6.7 yards per carry in said matchup and recorded a catch in the win. This just adds to what is already an impressive year for David Montgomery.

David Montgomery Inks Two-Year Contract Extension With Detroit Lions 

David Montgomery’s Impact 

Coming into the game against Dallas, the former Iowa State product has scored four times on the ground and also had nine catches on the year. On top of this, Montgomery had also tallied 67.8 rushing yards per game, 4.3 rushing yards per attempt, and a rushing success rate of 60.3 percent. For his Detroit Lions tenure, he had logged 77 rushing touchdowns, 1,286 rushing yards, and 71.4 rushing yards per game coming into Week Six.

In the two years with the Lions, Montgomery has formed one of the most dynamic backfields alongside the young, Jahmyr Gibbs. While the entire Lions offense has been on fire as of late, David Montgomery has been spearheading Detroit’s ground attack in a huge way. Gibbs may be their back of the future. However, David Montgomery has been the tone-setter in the first part of the regular season. Considering this, the Detroit front office was comfortable granting the sixth-year running back a two-year extension.

A Key Staple to Detroit’s Offensive Attack 

As alluded to earlier, David Montgomery is one of the “glue,” guys for the Lions’ offense. Coming into Week Six, Detroit ranked seventh in rushing yards per game (151.3), third in total yards per game (397.0), and third in first downs per game (22.8). With an offense loaded with weapons such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs, and of course, David Montgomery, opposing defenses are often left confused trying to guess which attack the team will utilize. However, David Montgomery is more important to Detroit’s offensive success than one would think. Without him, the Lions could often become one dimensional and Jahmyr Gibbs’ development would not be as advanced as it is right now. All in all, the contract extension makes a lot of sense for the Lions and Montgomery.

Topics  
Featured Lions News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates with running back David Montgomery

David Montgomery Becomes Seventh-Highest Paid Running Back

Author image Mathew Huff  •  5h
Featured
San Antonio Spurs v Cleveland Cavaliers
Danny Green Retires From NBA
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 10 2024
Featured
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Chicago Bulls
Magic, Wendell Carter Jr. Agree to Three-Year Contract Extension
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 9 2024
Featured
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17)
Steelers Have Reportedly Inquired About Davante Adams
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 9 2024
Featured
Sam Darnold
Sam Darnold Becoming Dark Horse MVP Candidate
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 7 2024
Featured
Scottie Barnes on Team Rookies for the NBA All Star Skills Challenge
Scottie Barnes Back at Camp After Attending to Personal Matter
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 7 2024
Featured
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98)
Maxx Crosby Wants to Remain With Las Vegas
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 7 2024
More News
Arrow to top